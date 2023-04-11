 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

The more I see the iPhone 15 Pro, the more I hate one thing about it

Christine Romero-Chan
By

We’re only months away from the fall season, which is typically when Apple announces the next generation of iPhone and Apple Watch. This year, we’re expecting the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro alongside the Apple Watch Series 9. This means that the iPhone rumor mill is in full swing, and we’ve been getting a lot of iPhone 15 news lately.

Over the weekend, 9to5Mac released an exclusive report with new renderings and details of what the iPhone 15 Pro will look like. Though it sounds like it’s going to be an impressive upgrade in terms of specs, I just can’t help but hate how it actually looks — at least, with that super chunky camera bump.

Related Videos

It’s time to rethink the camera design

A closeup of the iPhone 14 Pro camera bump from the side
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

If you take a look at the renderings of the iPhone 15 Pro, you’ll notice that the camera bump is just getting even larger. I thought the iPhone 14 Pro had a big, chunky camera bump — but the iPhone 15 Pro may take that and turn it up to 11.

In this render image from 9to5Mac that shows how the camera bump looks from a side view, it almost looks as thick as the rest of the iPhone 15 Pro body itself. And that is absolutely ridiculous. We’re talking about the cameras — it’s a bump that may be as thick as an entire phone, making it twice as thick in one part on the back. The result? It will be impossible to lay flat on a table or even a wireless charging pad that doesn’t use MagSafe.

iPhone 15 Pro render showing camera bump from side
9to5Mac

From the rumors, it seems that the iPhone 15 Pro will be getting larger lenses and sensors, while the rumored periscope lens will only be on the iPhone 15 Pro Max model, further differentiating the two Pro devices. Regardless, perhaps it’s time for Apple to think of a different way to implement the cameras. The three-lens array in a square in the corner just doesn’t work when it’s becoming as thick as the phone body itself.

Let’s take a look at some competing Android phones that also feature large sensors and periscope lenses. Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra, for example, has a massive 200MP main camera and 10MP periscope lens for that impressive optical zoom. But take a look at the camera array, and you’ll see that while it does stick out, it’s nearly as thick as what we’re seeing from the iPhone 15 Pro.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra next to the Google Pixel 7 Pro.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

The Pixel 7 Pro may not have an actual periscope lens, but it does have a “periscope style” lens for 5x telephoto shots. But Google uses a camera bar that goes all the way across the width of the phone, so even though it does stick out, it does so in a way that is more balanced and even compared to the iPhone’s corner camera bump.

The current iPhone camera design hasn’t really changed over the years — it’s always been in the same spot since the original, but it just gets bigger each year. With the way things appear to be going, it’s time for Apple to re-think the camera design. I mean, at what point will the camera actually be larger than the entire phone?

Apple — a thicker iPhone is OK

A Deep Purple iPhone 14 Pro on a table showing that the camera bump makes it impossible to lay flat
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

Do you remember when the iPhone had a camera that was flush with the rest of the phone body so that it didn’t really stick out, and you could just lay it flat on a table and not wobble? That seemed to stop after the iPhone 5s, and then with the iPhone 6 and later, it started to stick out more and more every year. It’s gotten to the point where it’s ridiculous and unsightly, and only a case can help make it lay flat without wobbling if you touch it.

I think Apple should stop focusing on making the iPhone thin — instead, make it a bit thicker to help mitigate that huge camera bump sticking out more. Plus, perhaps a thicker body would also mean more room for battery, so it could have longer battery life. I don’t know about everyone else, but I would consider that a win-win.

I’m sure that Apple’s going to have impressive camera technology with the iPhone 15 Pro line, but seriously, we need to do something about that camera bump. Apple has been at the forefront of incredible hardware design, but the ever-growing camera bump is not it.

Editors' Recommendations

Want to turn your iPhone into a Galaxy S23? This app is for you
OneUI TryGalaxy view

The best kind of marketing is the one that happens in the hands of an interested person who just might be your next customer. Samsung certainly thinks that way and is trying its best, not just because it’s a sound strategy, but also owing to the fact that arch-rival Apple has mastered the art with its meticulously imagined store experience.

Samsung’s latest ploy is a web app designed for iPhones that will give you a taste of its One UI 5.1 software that runs on its Galaxy S23 series phones. Actually, scratch that. The company is welcoming you to “the other side” by letting you experience its heavily customized take on Android and find out for yourself if it can surpass iOS for you. The solution is called Try Galaxy.
Try Galaxy makes your iPhone a Samsung phone

Read more
Samsung’s $450 phone does one thing way better than the iPhone 14
The back of the purple Galaxy A54.

When Apple introduced the iPhone 5C, it was the first time that the company added fun colors to the iPhone lineup — despite the iPhone 5C being mostly a flop. It stopped with the colors for a few years until the iPhone XR came around, which brought back fun shades for the iPhone. Ever since then, Apple made the standard iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 come in a slate of more visually-interesting colors while leaving the iPhone Pro devices in more “professional” hues.

Even though Apple just recently released a yellow iPhone 14, which may appeal to some (I’m honestly not a fan of yellow), it historically has a track record of just not being great with iPhone colors. And the purple iPhone 14 is proof of it.
How is that iPhone 14 even considered purple?

Read more
I’m excited (and nervous) about this iPhone 15 Pro rumor
The volume keys on the side of the iPhone 14 Plus.

The rumor mill for the Apple iPhone 15 has been ramping up lately, and if the whispers are true, this would be the biggest overhaul for the iPhone yet. Many of the reports have been circulating around the state of the buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, specifically that they’re rumored to have a single volume rocker and that the mute switch will be replaced with a button — all solid-state as well.

The latest rumor to come out, though, is that the iPhone 15 Pro mute switch may not be replaced with a mute button at all. Instead, it could actually be a multi-use Action Button, similar to what's on the Apple Watch Ultra. If this is the case, then it’s going to be one of the biggest changes to iPhone hardware design, with plenty of pros to it ... but also a big con.
An Action Button would benefit everyone

Read more