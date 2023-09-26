 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Google is killing another one of its popular apps, and it’s a big one

Bryan M. Wolfe
By
Google Podcasts app being showing on iPhone on a desk.
Digital Trends

Google plans to discontinue one of its popular apps, Google Podcasts, in the new year. However, this doesn’t mean the company is entirely abandoning the podcast business, as Google wants users and content creators to use YouTube Music for podcasts instead.

Earlier this year, Google announced plans to bring podcasts to the YouTube Music app in the U.S. with a worldwide rollout before the end of the year. Therefore, today’s news probably doesn’t come as much of a surprise to many. Besides, Google says that 23% of users in the U.S. use YouTube for weekly podcasting, compared to only 4% for Google Podcasts.

Recommended Videos

According to a blog post, Google has been increasing its investment in the medium and plans to continue to do so in 2024. It explains: “We know this transition will take time, but these efforts will allow us to build an amazing product and a single destination that rewards creators and artists and provides fans with the best podcast experience. ”

Two screenshots showing the Google Podcasts app on iOS.
Digital Trends

The official Google Podcasts app was launched in 2018 for Android, followed by a web-based version for iOS, Android, and Windows in 2019, and an iOS app in 2020.

Google plans to gather feedback during the transition to make the shift “as simple and easy as possible.” Before the end of the year, current Google Podcasters will be given directions on uploading their RSS feeds to YouTube Music. Those listening to titles through Google Podcasts are encouraged to switch now.

In the same blog post announcing the end of Google Podcasts, the company says, “For users, it means a simple migration tool and the ability to add podcast RSS feeds to their YouTube Music library, including shows not currently hosted by YouTube. For those who prefer a different listening platform, the tools will also include an option to download an OPML file of their show subscriptions, which they can upload to an app that supports their import.”

Consolidating audio, video, and now podcasts on YouTube Music makes sense and follows Spotify’s approach. However, long-time Google Podcast listeners may find it confusing, at least in the short term.

Screenshots showing podcasts on the YouTube Music app for iOS.
Digital Trends

Google has a long history of discontinuing services and apps. A “Killed by Google” webpage even tracks the company’s discontinued services and apps. In 2023 alone, for example, Google stopped several services — including Google Domains, Google Optimize, Google Album Archive, YouTube Stories, YouTube Originals, Google Currents, Google Street View, and many others.

In today’s announcement, Google didn’t say when the Google Podcasts app will be pulled from service. Given the company’s push towards adding podcasts to YouTube Music for everyone before the end of this year, it’s probably best to assume the app will be gone sooner rather than later in 2024.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
This app could be killing your Pixel phone’s battery life
Pixe 7a home screen.

No smartphone is perfect, but more so than almost any other Android phone, Google Pixel devices seem to find themselves in the spotlight for bugs and software issues. That reputation is being reinforced once again as numerous Pixel owners report that one particular app — specifically, the Google app — is causing significant battery drain and overheating issues.

If you look at the r/GooglePixel subreddit and Google's own Pixel Phone Help forums, you'll find numerous people complaining about their Pixel devices experiencing unusually bad battery life and/or poor thermals. These complaints have been ongoing since earlier this month, and one Pixel owner also reached out to Engadget to voice their concerns about what's happening. When looking through all these complaints, they all seem to come back to the Google app being the culprit.
The Google app is wrecking Pixel battery life

Read more
I really like the Pixel 7a, but there’s one big issue I can’t ignore
Google Pixel 7a laying on ground

Google revealed the Pixel 7a at Google I/O 2023, and it is available for purchase right now for $499. It’s the cheapest of the Pixel 7 lineup, and it packs in the Google Tensor G2 chip, a crisp display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 64MP main shooter, plus it’s the first Pixel A-series with wireless charging. The Pixel 7a even comes in four fun colors: Charcoal, Snow, Sea, and the Google Store-exclusive Coral.

But with all of those upgrades from its predecessor, the Pixel 6a, the Pixel 7a is $50 more than the original price of the Pixel 6a, which was $449 at launch. However, Google also decided to keep the Pixel 6a around (this is the first time the previous model has remained for sale) and even gave it a $100 price cut, so it is now just $349.

Read more
The Google Pixel Tablet is here, and it’s a huge disappointment
The Google Pixel Tablet sitting upright on its charging dock.

A week before the Google I/O, I wrote about how the Pixel Tablet could be the make-or-break point for the Android tablet category. Using a non-iPad tablet for anything more than content consumption is a bummer. I expected Google to work on it and emphasize collaborating with developers to optimize apps for Android tablets.

But as it turns out, the Pixel Tablet was my biggest disappointment from Google I/O 2023.
Google knows Android tablets are bad

Read more