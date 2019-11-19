Mobile

Apple is holding a special ceremony for its favorite apps and games of 2019

By
apple holding apps and games awards on december 2 ejr3zg4xkaax5dp
Credit: Lance Ulanoff

In a surprise twist, Apple is holding a special awards ceremony in New York City on December 2, where it will honor a number of its favorite apps and games for 2019.

It’s long been a tradition for early December to play host to the major app stores’ celebrations of their favorite apps of the year, with both Google and Apple tending to release their lists at around the same time. However, it’s the first time we’ve seen either of the “big two” go this far for its end-of-year awards. With apps and games playing a vital role in both Android’s and iOS’ ecosystems, such events make sense to help keep developers in the fold. We certainly wouldn’t complain if such award ceremonies became annual events for both operating systems.

There’s no word yet on which apps will be honored, a number of the games that made their way to the new Apple Arcade are likely to be highlighted. This year also saw Apple launch its Apple TV+ service, complete with its own roster of exclusive shows. While we wager a good few more independent developers will be celebrated at the event, make sure to also pack your cynical sunglasses, as Apple won’t miss a chance to blow its own trumpet where its new services are concerned. With Disney+’s triumphant arrival having shown up the somewhat tepid reception Apple TV+ received, it probably needs all the help it can get.

The news comes courtesy of Lifewire’s editor-in-chief, Lance Ulanoff, who posted an image of the invite on his Twitter account. Apple hasn’t made much of the event yet, and the event hasn’t yet appeared on Apple’s events website. In fact, according to a particular tweet, the invite may have contained a warning to keep the news off social media for the moment. Whoops.

With the cat out of the bag, don’t expect Apple to bother keeping a lid on this for much longer. We don’t have long to wait in any case, as December 2 is just around the corner. There’s just about enough time to start guessing which of the best iOS apps and iOS games will make their way into this year’s best-of lists.

Editors' Recommendations

How to watch Disney+ on a Vizio smart TV using AirPlay 2

disney plus verizon deal in this photo illustration the logo is seen

Apple TV+ vs. Disney+

how avengers endgame set up loki series disney plus mem2

What is Apple CarPlay?

what is apple carplay 2019 toyota rav4 22 c0a427a8ba2dc4d2a358f1fd4420d76aee8fc907 700x467 c

Cinemark Theaters brings The Game Awards to the big screen with Jumanji

The Game Awards

The best 360-degree camera apps for iOS and Android

360-degree-camera-app

How to use iOS 13’s smart Wi-Fi and Bluetooth controls from Control Center

apple ios 13 wi fi bluetooth control center

How to add a contact in WhatsApp Messenger

How to set an iMessage profile picture and name in iOS 13