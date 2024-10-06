 Skip to main content
Apple Intelligence is right around the corner, with a few absent perks

By
Apple Intelligence update on iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Back in September. Apple announced that its suite of next-gen AI features would make their way to supported hardware in October. Today, Bloomberg reports that rollout of those AI features – clubbed under the Apple Intelligence banner – will begin on October 28.

The AI toolkit will arrive with the iOS 18.1 update for the iPhone 15 Pro pair, the entire iPhone 16 series, and iPads with M1 (or newer) silicon in the series. Unfortunately, this is not the full Apple Intelligence package that the company announced a while ago.

Recommended Videos

On the contrary, it’s just a phased rollout, which means we are only getting a few of those tricks. Among them are Writing Tools, a suite of AI-driven features that perform tasks like summarization, proofreading, and style adjustment, to name a few.

Apple Intelligence on iPhone 15 Pro.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Writing tools will be available in a majority of Apple products, such as Notes, Mail, and Pages, followed by third-party apps. The Notes and Phone apps are also getting an automatic transcription and summarization convenience.

The update will also add a new Reduce Interruptions mode that intelligently silences the barrage of notifications and only allows the important alerts to pass through. On a similar note, we have notification summaries, which seem to be working just fine during the beta testing phase.

As far as the meatier feature updates, such as the ChatGPT integration, goes, they will only be here with the iOS 18.2 update at a later date. Moreover, Siri’s ability to cross-talk with external apps and access their data for more effective voice-based control will reportedly be ready with the iOS 18.4 build that arrives next year.

Writing Tools on iPhone 15 Pro.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

“I’m told that Apple is taking its time with the rollout to ensure that major bugs are eliminated and it can support all the new traffic on its AI cloud servers,” writes Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

It seems Apple Intelligence could still use a lot of work. The Writing Tools work, but only when dealing with English (US) language. A similar situation applies to audio note transcription and voicemails as well.

Support for more languages will only arrive “over the course of the next year,” says Apple. In hindsight, the staggered rollout also makes sense, as it gives Apple time to polish its AI products and avoid landing in embarrassing AI flub scenarios that have already hit Google and Microsoft in their race for AI dominance.

Notification Summaries are my favorite Apple Intelligence feature
iPhone 16 Pro homescreen with an Apple Intelligence Notification Summary

Apple Intelligence is my favorite AI tool right now. That's a bold statement, I know, especially given the magical capabilities of generative AI. But those aren’t features that you use all day.

To me, the best use of AI impacts everything you do and, crucially, makes it easier to perform those tasks. There are many different implementations of AI, but the most useful one I’ve found is Apple Intelligence — specifically the Notifications Summaries feature. It's transformed how I check and respond to hundreds of notifications every day, and I love it.
Why Notification Summaries are so good

Read more
iOS 18.1 brings two sorely needed email features to the iPhone
Setting primary email address after iOS 18.1 update.

With the introduction of iOS 18.1, Apple has made a crucial change that will make life easier for users eyeing an inbox address change for their account activities. Up till now, if you sought to change the primary email associated with your Apple account, the existing email address had to be deleted first.

Only after deleting the current email address were users able to add a new one for their Apple account. Following the iOS 18.1 update, users can simply change it without any erasure hassle.

Read more
I created the perfect iOS 18 Control Center
Someone holding an iPhone 16, showing the Control Center.

Apple's iOS 18 update is a big one. You can tint and change the colors of your app icons, freely place apps/widgets on your home screen, customize your lock screen controls, and more. There's a lot to dig into.

One of the other big features is the ability to fully customize the Control Center, and admittedly, I've largely ignored it since I downloaded the iOS 18 beta months ago. But last Friday after work, I took some time to dive headfirst into the Control Center on my iPhone 16 and completely rearrange it. After about 30 minutes of tinkering with things, I think I created the perfect Control Center setup.
How I set up my Control Center

Read more