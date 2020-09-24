Prime Day arrives early for the shiny new Apple iPad 10.2 (2020)

Officially, Prime Day 2020 doesn’t land until October 13, but Amazon is famous for priming us for the big day by leaking out some awesome preview sales as it approaches. Some evidence dropped this morning, with the price of the iPad 10.2 on Amazon, at $30 off. That means you can get a new eighth-generation iPad 10.2 for $300, down from its original price of $330. Apple products never last long once they’ve been discounted, so if you’re in the market for an iPad, ump on this opportunity to grab the latest.

Whether you’re updating an older iPad, looking to sidestep from a laptop to an iPad for your home/work balance, or just finally want to get your hands on the best tablet out there, the iPad 10.2 has a ton to offer. What the iPad 10.2 doesn’t have in storage space (less relevant than ever due to the constant availability of Wi-Fi and access to the cloud) it makes up for in amazing features and design. At the same time, accessories for the iPad — like the Smart Keyboard and Apple pencil — have made it so that, functionally, your tablet can serve as a laptop, and more, at a moment’s notice. It’s something really important to keep in mind while browsing the iPad Deals we’ve collected. A tablet might take care of all your computing needs.

Now, if your work involves heavy video or photo editing, you may need a MacBook Pro or something similar, but for most everyday uses, from taking notes and talking over Zoom to gaming and watching Hulu, an iPad is as good, or even better. Part of this is the new operating system. When Apple debuted the 10.2-inch iPad in 2019, they also premiered iPadOS, which was a huge upgrade and gave the iPad its own operating system. It’s guided by the A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, which will make every move swift and smooth. Apple is legendary for its screens, and this one is no exception, featuring a retina display with nearly 3.5 million pixels, as well as an 8MP camera and 1080p HD video recording to ensure the tightest, clearest Facetime and Zoom calls.

Something that’s an issue with any mobile device is the battery, but the 10.2-inch iPad has a full day’s battery life (10 hours). This latest generation also has a Lightning connector. And it’s ultra-portable, measuring 9.8 inches by 6.8 inches, while only 0.29 inches thick, and weighing 1.07 pounds. That’s ultralight compared to other tablets, and downright tiny compared to a laptop. Throw a case and a screen protector on there and it’s a dream for an on-the-go workstation.

As we head into fall and explore ever more efficient and affordable computing options, iPad deals like this one are more appealing than ever. It solves a ton of computing conundrums, while at the same time acting as the ultimate mobile device. The eighth-generation 10.2-inch iPad has everything you need for everyday computing, and right now it’s $30 off, just $300, down from the regular price of $330, at Amazon.

