The littlest iPad hasn't been forgotten, and now may be back in 2019

Andy Boxall
By
ipad deals roundup

Has Apple forgotten all about the iPad Mini? It certainly appears so, as the smallest iPad tablet has not been refreshed or updated for a few years. However, rumors still persist that a new iPad Mini will eventually arrive. Will the latest talk actually result in us seeing a new iPad Mini? Here’s everything we know about it so far.

In late December, a report referencing sources inside the Apple supply chain in China stated a new iPad Mini will start being mass produced soon, and will go on sale during the first half of 2019. If accurate, this would be the 5th-generation iPad Mini, following the iPad Mini 4 released at the end of 2015.

Apple’s apparent intention, according to the sources, is to use the iPad Mini to drive sales of its tablet range, indicating it may drop the price of the small iPad even more. The iPad Mini 5 starts at $400, a price introduced in 2017. The iPad Mini 5 may use a screen made by a South Korean company, rather than a Japanese company, to help trim the overall price.

Cheaper

Apple introduced several new iPad models recently, but the cheapest was $650, and the most expensive model with accessories would cost well in excess of $1,000. Currently, the cheapest iPad is the standard 9.7-inch iPad at $330. It’s possible the iPad Mini 5 may come in slightly cheaper than this, depending on the memory configuration. At the moment, only a 128GB iPad Mini is available.

It’s not the first time we’ve heard about the iPad Mini 5. For example, prior to the late 2018 iPad launch, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated that Apple was working on a new version of the iPad Mini equipped with a different screen to cut costs, and a new processor inside. It was not expected at the October 2018 event, and it’s possible the launch will come at an early 2019 Apple event.

In 2018, Apple held an education-focused event on March 27, where it launched the 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support. It may choose to use a similar event in 2019 to showcase the iPad Mini 5, and also a refreshed version of the 9.7-inch iPad with a slightly larger 10-inch screen.

We will keep you updated on the iPad Mini 5 right here.

