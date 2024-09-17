Apple recently announced the Apple iPhone 16, nine months after Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S24 series. While being similar in a lot of ways, not the least of which is their status as the cheapest option in their respective flagship ranges, the iPhone 16 and Samsung Galaxy S24 have different operating systems. But how do these two phones compare in other aspects? Is one better than the other? Is one the superior choice for your preferences?

Let’s compare the two phones and find out which one might be better suited for you.

Apple iPhone 16 vs. Samsung Galaxy S24: specs

Apple iPhone 16 Samsung Galaxy S24 Dimensions and weight 5.81 x 2.82 x 0.31 inches 6.0 ounces 5.79 x 2.78 x 0.30 inches 5.93 ounces Display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display 1179 x 2556 resolution (460 PPI) 60Hz refresh rate 2,000 nits peak brightness 1 nit minimum brightness 6.2-inch FHD+ 1080 x 2340 resolution (416 PPI) 120Hz refresh rate 2,600 nits peak brightness 1 nit minimum brightness Processor A18 chip Six-core CPU Five-core GPU 16-core Neural Engine Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy Eight-core CPU Number of GPUs not announced by Qualcomm Hexagon Processor Rear cameras Dual camera system 48-megapixel Fusion main 12MP ultrawide Triple camera system 50MP main 12MP ultrawide 10MP telephoto Front cameras 12MP selfie 12MP selfie Storage and memory 8GB/128GB 8GB/256GB 8GB/512GB 8GB/128GB 8GB/256GB AI Apple Intelligence (coming soon) Galaxy AI Durability IP68 IP68 Software and support iOS 18 Six to eight years of software updates Android 15 Seven years of software updates Battery and charging Up to 22 hours between charges Unknown battery size 45W wired 30W wireless 4.5W reverse wireless Up to 24 hours between charges 4,000mAh 25W wired 15W wireless 4.5W reverse wireless Colors Ultramarine Teal Pink White Black Cobalt VioletAmber Yellow Marble Gray Onyx Black Jade Green (Samsung exclusive) Sapphire Blue (Samsung exclusive) Sandstone Orange (Samsung exclusive) Price Starting at $800 Starting at $800 Review To be reviewed 4 out of 5 stars

Apple iPhone 16 vs. Samsung Galaxy S24: design and display

At first glance, at least on the front, there isn’t much difference between the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Apple iPhone 16. Both have rounded edges and similar aluminum bodies. The Galaxy S24’s display is a tad larger at 6.2 inches compared to the iPhone 16’s 6.1 inches, and you’ll notice two new buttons on the Apple phone (more on that below).

When turned on, the displays reveal more distinctions. Samsung’s phone offers a higher refresh rate and peak brightness, while the Apple device provides a sharper resolution. Both phones have the same minimum brightness, just 1 nit, which is fantastic in lowlight conditions.

The Galaxy S24 is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both the front and back, while the iPhone 16 features a Ceramic Shield front and a color-infused glass back. Both phones offer IP68 protection, making them dustproof and water-resistant up to 6 meters for 30 minutes.

The most important point that stands out regarding the displays is the refresh rate for each handset. In 2024, it’s embarrassing that the iPhone 16 (and iPhone 16 Plus), like previous models, is stuck at 60Hz, versus the 120Hz on the iPhone 16 Pro and Galaxy S24 series. A higher refresh rate provides a smartphone experience that is more visually pleasing, responsive, and comfortable, which is most noticeable during gaming.

The Galaxy S24 features three familiar buttons: a side key and two for volume. The side key turns the screen on and off or locks the device, while the volume buttons allow you to control media, calls, and notifications.

The iPhone 16 also includes a side button for on or off functionality and volume up and down buttons. New to this model is a Camera Control button, which offers enhanced control of the phone’s Camera app during photo or video capture. This includes access to features such as zoom, focus, and exposure.

The iPhone 16 also now has the Action button, a versatile and customizable feature first seen in the iPhone 15 Pro series. This button can be programmed to execute various simple and complex actions, enhancing the phone’s functionality and personalizing it to suit individual preferences.

Design is always a tough category to call, because so much of it is personal. The Camera Control button seems like a game-changer, but the 60Hz refresh rate really does hold the iPhone back. We’re giving this to the iPhone for now, largely because 60Hz on an iPhone doesn’t generally feel slow.

Winner: Apple iPhone 16



Apple iPhone 16 vs. Samsung Galaxy S24: performance and software

The iPhone 16 is new, so its A18 chip has not yet been extensively tested. Apple claims this chip provides 30% faster CPU performance and 40% faster GPU performance than the iPhone 15. We’ll have to wait for the performance tests for more solid evidence.

The Galaxy S24 is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, an optimized version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 that is explicitly designed for Samsung devices to deliver improved performance and efficiency. Our tests found the Galaxy S24 to be fast and capable of handling everyday tasks without lag or stuttering. However, when taking many photos quickly, the phone became warm, although it never got too hot to hold.

The iPhone 16 comes with iOS 18, and the Galaxy S24 with Android 14. Whichever one of these you prefer will likely come down to personal experience at this stage. But if you don’t have a preference between the two, don’t worry. While they still have their differences, iOS and Android are generally quite similar these days, and it won’t take you long to find your footing when switching from one to the other. Apple usually offers iPhone users six to eight years of iOS updates, while Samsung has confirmed that Galaxy S24 users will receive seven years of Android updates.

It’s a tough category to call. The Apple phone will likely have an edge in pure power, but whether that will mean a smoother experience remains to be seen. Apple’s update record is proven to be strong though, while we’re still yet to see whether Samsung manages all seven years or not.

Winner: Apple iPhone 16

Apple iPhone 16 vs. Samsung Galaxy S24: cameras

We haven’t had a chance to test the cameras on the iPhone 16 yet, but we can compare their specs with the ones on the Galaxy S24.

First, it’s important to note that the Galaxy S24 has a triple rear camera system, while the iPhone 16 offers a dual camera system. The former offers a 50-megapixel main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto, while the latter provides a 48MP Fusion main and 12MP ultrawide. On the front, both have a 12MP selfie camera.

Our Galaxy S24 camera system test mainly yielded positive results. In the past, Samsung devices have been known for producing oversaturated colors in photos. However, thanks to improved algorithms governing color representation, the images now tend to be truer to life. Overall, images were much better when there was no movement when taking a shot. Otherwise, it can mean a blurry image. Close-up shots taken with the Galaxy S24 were good, and the selfie camera was “just”decent.

We cannot determine how well the camera system will perform for the iPhone 16 at this stage, but we are optimistic. Apple claims the new 48MP Fusion primary camera will produce stunning super-high-resolution images or provide 2x optical-quality telephoto zoom. Spatial Capture is another new feature that brings more depth to photos.

In our upcoming tests of the entire iPhone 16 series, we won’t just look at how well the devices take photos and videos. We’ll also see how well the Camera Capture button performs. This physical button provides an easier way to quickly access the phone’s tools. For example, you can slide your finger to adjust camera functions such as exposure or depth of field, toggle through each lens, or use digital zoom to frame your shot.

Assuming Camera Capture meets its expectations, it will become a big deal and quickly differentiate the iPhone 16 series from other phones including the Galaxy S24 series. But for now, it’s a tie. This all comes down to our review testing.

Winner: Tie

Apple iPhone 16 vs. Samsung Galaxy S24: battery and charging

The Samsung Galaxy S24 has a 4,000mAh battery that’s intended to last a full day with regular use, however, we could go more than a day on a single charge. On a down note, the basic Galaxy S24 model only supports charging speeds of up to 25 watts, unlike its larger counterparts, the Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra, which support 45W charging.

On the wireless front, the Samsung phone does not support the new Qi2 wireless charging standard. Wireless charging is still possible, but is limited to 15W, which may be a little slow. The phone also features reverse wireless charging, with a speed of up to 4.5W.

The size of the battery in the iPhone 16 is not yet known, but Apple says it should last up to 22 hours between charges when streaming video. The new A18 is also expected to provide more efficient operation.

The iPhone 16 series is expected to support 45W wired charging, an excellent step up from last year’s phones — but this may only be on certain models. The newer phone also supports MagSafe, Qi2, and Qi wireless charging. With MagSafe, you can wirelessly charge at up to 25W with a 30W adapter or higher, up to 15W with Qi2, and 7.5W with Qi. It also provides 4.5W reverse wireless charging, just like last year.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 has a solid battery, but disappointing charging. However, there’s too much currently unknown about the new iPhone’s battery performance and charging ability to really judge this just yet. This is a tie.

Winner: Tie

Apple iPhone 16 vs. Samsung Galaxy S24: AI

When history is written, this year’s smartphones will be remembered for being among the first to really embrace artificial intelligence. The Galaxy S24 includes Galaxy AI, while the iPhone will eventually include Apple Intelligence. When discussing either of these products, it’s important to note they are both works in progress, especially in the case of Apple Intelligence, which has not yet been released.

Galaxy AI brings a range of advanced AI capabilities directly to Galaxy smartphones and tablets. It aims to provide intelligent and personalized experiences while enhancing the functionality of various features. These include an enhanced user experience, improved functionality, privacy and security, and offline accessibility.

Apple Intelligence, which the company revealed at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, will eventually be found on every Apple product. It’s a suite of AI features designed to enhance productivity, creativity, and the overall user experience. It combines on-device and server-side processing to deliver powerful AI capabilities while prioritizing user privacy.

Apple Intelligence features will initially fall under three broad categories: photo and video editing, writing, and contextural suggestions/automation.

The iPhone 16 series comes with iOS 18, which does not include Apple Intelligence. You will have to wait for iOS 18.1 and iOS 18.2 to be released later this year to access it. However, not all Apple Intelligence components will be available on the iPhone 16 series even after these updates arrive, as full releases might extend into 2025.

As an iPhone 16 buyer, you are promised to be among the first to experience the new tools, but since it’s not ready yet, this has to go to the Samsung phone.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S24

Apple iPhone 16 vs. Samsung Galaxy S24: price and availability

The starting price for each phone is $799, which includes 128GB of storage. For $859, you can get the Galaxy S24 with 256GB. The 256GB iPhone 16 model from Apple is priced at $899. Unlike Samsung, Apple offers a 512GB storage option for $1.099.

Availability is strong for both of these phones, as they’re some of the most popular phones on the planet. Walk into anyplace that sells phones and you’re going to be able to find these. Well, once the iPhone is available anyway. While the Galaxy S24 is currently available, the iPhone 16 is currently only available for preorder. It will release on September 20 though, so you don’t have long to wait.

Apple iPhone 16 vs. Samsung Galaxy S24: verdict

So, which phone should you select, the Galaxy S24 or iPhone 16? The simple answer for many users might be whether you’re in the Android or iOS camp. If you are in one or the other, choose accordingly.

However, if you’re looking for a phone with the best hardware and features right now, the choice is less clear. The Galaxy S24 features a larger and slightly better display than the iPhone 16. Although third-party testing on Apple phones might say otherwise, it also seems to have a more enhanced camera system. From a chip perspective, the Apple A18 is expected to outlast the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, if only because the A18 is newer and more advanced.

Finally, when it comes to price, the Galaxy S24, being slightly older, is probably available at slightly lower price points (with discounts) than the iPhone 16. However, they are available at the same price points on paper, although only the iPhone has access to 512GB of storage.

Again, without testing the iPhone 16, we cannot be sure whether one phone is better overall. However, historically, it can be argued that new iPhones released in the fall are better than the Galaxy S model released at the beginning of the same year. That said, it’s also easy to conclude that the upcoming Galaxy S25, which should arrive in January or February, will be better than the iPhone 16.