After months of rumors, Apple has taken the wraps off of the new $400 iPhone SE, aimed at being the budget phone of choice for those who want an iPhone, but who don’t want to spend the cash on the iPhone 11 — which starts at $700. The new device is a revival of the iPhone SE name, and marks the first time that Apple has reused a name for any iPhone model.

The device looks and feels like the iPhone 8 before it, offering an almost identical design. It still offers a Touch ID fingerprint sensor under the display, a relatively large forehead and chin, and so on. On the front, there’s a 4.7-inch display.

So what makes the new iPhone SE worth buying? Well, it may look a little dated, but it’s far from out-of-date under the hood. The new device features Apple’s A13 processor, which is the chip found in the current-generation iPhone 11 series. The iPhone 8, which is still available from some retailers, features a two-year-old A11 Bionic chip.

The battery life on the device is pretty stellar too. That’s largely because of the fact that the device doesn’t have 3D Touch, plus Apple has likely made the A13 processor more efficient compared to the A11. And, of course, the display is lower-resolution than the likes of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, meaning that it won’t draw as much power from the battery.

The camera on the device isn’t as powerful as the iPhone 11, but it’s certainly not bad. The device offers a single 12-megapixel sensor, and it will probably offer an image quality on par with the iPhone 8, which isn’t bad.

Along with the A13 chip, the 2020 iPhone SE also features options for either 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB of storage, and it’s available in three colors — White, Black, and Red. The red color supports the Product (Red) initiative.

Of course, perhaps the best thing about the phone is how inexpensive it it. The device starts at $400, which is still too expensive for some, but actually very affordable considering the performance that you get. That makes it an excellent upgrade for those still using devices like the iPhone 6 or iPhone 7, and who might want a device that’s a little more powerful without having to shell out for an iPhone 11.

