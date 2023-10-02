Apple is done with the $17,000 gold Apple Watch Edition

Apple recently classified its first-generation of Apple Watches as obsolete, according to an internal memo seen by MacRumors.

The so-called “Series 0” launched in 2015 and comprised the Apple Watch, Apple Watch Sport, and the 18-karat gold Apple Watch Edition, which moneyed shoppers could spend as much as $17,000 on.

Recommended Videos

Listing the aging smartwatches as obsolete means that Apple Stores and Apple’s authorized service providers will no longer offer parts, replacements, or any other kind of service for the device. In short, it’s done with the oldest Apple Watch.

The update comes five years after Apple ended software support for the same devices.

Apple never revealed how many Apple Watch Editions it sold, but the fact that it discontinued the luxury device only a year after it first appeared tells us all we need to know.

The Cupertino, California-based tech firm replaced the gold Apple Watch with a ceramic alternative. It retained the Apple Watch Edition name but came with a more attractive price tag of $1,299. It also started offering gold-colored Apple Watches starting at $349.

Apple’s premium ceramic Apple Watch disappeared with the launch of the Apple Watch Series 6, with the company opting instead for materials such as aluminum, stainless steel, and titanium.

Apple has yet to add to update its website with information about the new obsolete smartwatches, but MacRumors believes it’s likely to happen soon.

The latest Apple smartwatch, Series 9, was unveiled just last month. Way more powerful and feature-packed than the first Apple Watch, the latest model — a review of which can be found here — starts at a more affordable $399, and there’s not an ounce of gold in sight. Still, for those willing to spend a little more, and who want something more robust and with a bigger display and better battery, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 will set you back $799.

Editors' Recommendations