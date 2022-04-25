 Skip to main content
  1. Mobile

Apple seems to have embarked on a new purge of neglected apps

Trevor Mogg
By

Apple appears to have embarked on a new round of purging apps from its App Store, specifically those that have been left untouched by developers for a long period of time

In a message sent to affected developers, Apple said: “This app has not been updated in a significant amount of time and is scheduled to be removed from sale in 30 days. No action is required for the app to remain available to users who have already downloaded the app.”

It added that the app will remain on Apple’s App Store if the developer submits an update for review within 30 days. “If no update is submitted within 30 days, the app will be removed from sale,” the tech giant said.

It’s not clear what Apple regards as a “significant amount of time.”

As noted by The Verge, the move has upset many of the impacted developers, especially those who don’t have time to update their work.

“It’s hard to take time away from current projects to update old ones, just to keep them alive on the store,” developer BobbyW said on Twitter on Sunday.

Protopop Games developer Robert Kabwe, who also received the warning from Apple, described the company’s move as “not cool.”

“I’m sitting here on a Friday night, working myself to [the] bone after my day job, trying my best to scrape a living from my indie games, trying to keep up with Apple, Google, Unity, Xcode, MacOS changes that happen so fast my head spins while performing worse on older devices,” Kabwe said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, coder Simon Barker wrote: “I received an email this morning saying the same about one of my apps, it hasn’t got any crash reports, still gets downloads after 5 years, doesn’t need a v2 and Apple decide it’s time to go due to swift version changes. I don’t have time to push a meaningful change.”

Apple has been known to embark on periodical purges of neglected apps in a bid to keep its store filled with recently updated software. In 2016, for example, it sent out a similar message to developers, warning them to update their app or risk seeing it booted from the store. In that particular expulsion round, the company reportedly removed nearly 50,000 apps in the first two months.

What isn’t clear is if the current purge is part of a long-running campaign or if Apple has recently started to increase its efforts on this front. Either way, the company is hoping that its message will prompt active developers to update their apps, thereby enabling them to remain in the store.

Digital Trends has reached out to Apple for more details on its apparent move to purge neglected apps from the App Store and we will update this article when we hear back.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

YouTube launched 17 years ago today with this video

Jawed Karim in YouTube's first video in 2005.

Gaslit review: A searing critique of American political corruption

Sean Penn and Julia Roberts walk together through a crowd in Gaslit.

Doctor Strange 2 cast hails Sam Raimi’s vision in new video

Doctor Strange 2 cast hails Sam Raimi's vision in new video

Largest marsquakes yet detected using InSight data

This illustration shows NASA's InSight spacecraft with its instruments deployed on the Martian surface.

ReSpec: A column about the complex, glorious tech behind PC gaming

ReSpec series intro featured image.

Hubble captures an angelic merging of galaxies

This image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope features two merging galaxies in the VV-689 system, nicknamed the Angel Wing.

NASA has a plan to fix Lucy spacecraft’s solar array problem

An artist's concept of the Lucy Mission.

James Webb’s mirrors are almost but not quite cooled

The James Webb Space Telescope.

For developers, Playdate is a delightful design challenge

A gamer holds a Playdate in their hands.

It’s time for PC gamers to reckon with cache, and AMD is leading the way

Someone holding the Ryzen 7 5800X3D in a red light.

Can a robot vacuum work as an air purifier?

iRobot Roomba S9.

F1 Emilia Romagna GP Live Stream: Watch Formula 1 free today

F1 drivers race in the Grand Prix of Turkey.