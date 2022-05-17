 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple previews new cutting-edge accessibility features

Cristina Alexander
By

Apple has previewed some nifty, cutting-edge accessibility features that will give iPhone and Apple Watch users with disabilities more tools to navigate the world around them. As stated in its press release, the new features will aid them in navigation, communication, hearing, and more.

The newest navigation feature Apple has introduced is called Door Detection, which will help blind or low-vision users locate a door within the last few feet of their destination. Thanks to the combination of a LiDAR scanner, camera, and on-device machine learning, Door Detection will tell users the distance between them and the door they’re approaching, whether the door is open or closed, has a knob or handle, and if it can be pushed or pulled open, as well as reading the signs and symbols around it.

For those with motor and physical disabilities, there’s Apple Watch Mirroring, which allows them to control their Apple Watch remotely from their iPhone. Using Voice Control and Switch Control instead of tapping the Apple Watch display, anything that shows up on the watch will pop up on the iPhone screen thanks to AirPlay. They can also use hand gestures, like double-pinching, to answer or end a phone call, play or pause media, take pictures, or resume their workouts, which can be extremely useful for people with missing limbs or hands.

Deaf and hard-of-hearing users will get Live Captions on not just the iPhone, but also the iPad and Mac products. This feature will help users understand the context of any audio media content and conservations, whether held in person, or via phone calls, FaceTime, or video conferences. In FaceTime group chats, Live Captions will attribute auto-transcribed dialogue to call participants so that it will be easier for deaf and hard-of-hearing users to tell who’s talking. Caption size can also be adjusted to help them read captions more easily.

Apple introduced these new features in honor of Global Accessibility Awareness Day, and they aim to make the lives of disabled users easier than ever before. They will be released via updates later this year.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

How to win wars in Crusader Kings III

Three nobles stand side-by-side in Crusader Kings III.

How to upgrade abilities in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby drills a mole in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

Steam Deck vs. Nintendo Switch

Steam Deck side view with purple background.

Nintendo Switch OLED vs. Steam Deck

Nintendo Switch OLED running the new Zelda game.

Microsoft has finally brought Teams to its own app store

Microsoft Teams in Together mode on a laptop.

Your email and password may be logged without you knowing

A digital encrypted lock with data multilayers.

Where the Crawdads Sing trailer reveals love and murder

Daisy Edgar-Jones in Where the Crawdads Sing.

Best Apple Watch deals for May 2022

best apple watch deals

Best Apple Watch Series 7 Deals: Save $99 on the smartwatch today

Apple Watch Series 7 in a pocket.

Alicia Vikander loses herself in the trailer for Irma Vep

Alicia Vikander in Irma Vep.

Sleep apps are booming but experts warn they are not perfect

A woman lays in bed using her cellphone.

Pixel 6a challenges Samsung for the ‘default’ Android crown

Google Pixel 6a in green