If you’ve been scouring the best iPhones and figured out the iPhone 13 is the one for you, we’ve got all the best iPhone 13 deals neatly rounded up so you don’t have to worry about spending more than you need to. Read on while we take you through all the highlights so you know exactly what you’re getting into when you snap up an iPhone 13 with these iPhone deals.

Today’s best iPhone 13 deals

AT&T — Up to $800 off with trade-in

Verizon — Up to $800 off with trade-in

Apple — Up to $650 off with trade-in

What you need to know about the iPhone 13

Why Buy:

Well known network

Fast performance

Great camera

Long-lasting battery

The iPhone 13 is generally the ideal phone for the majority of iPhone lovers. While it lacks the small size of the iPhone 13 mini and the high-end features of the iPhone 13 Pro or Pro Max, it’s more than capable of improving your life on a daily basis. It’s a refined version of iPhones before it, offering a dependable build and display, great battery life, and good power and camera capabilities. Impressively for an iPhone, it easily lasts more than a day even when in heavy use. It offers a flat-edge design like the iPhone 12 before it, feeling good in your hands even if it is more angled than before.

The front and back of the phone are glass with the front panel utilizing Ceramic Shield technology that has a great feel, while offering superior drop resistance, too. It’s IP68 dust and water-resistant as well so it can handle the odd issue. Screen wise, it has an OLED panel with a resolution of 2532 x 1170 so it looks great. You always get a clear and bright image even if you’re in direct sunlight. While there’s no 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling, it’s still more than competent enough.

Elsewhere, the iPhone 13 is similarly reliable with other specs. It has a 12MP main and 12MP ultrawide set of lenses at the back along with a front-facing camera of 12MP. A digital zoom up to 5x does the job well while the ultrawide lens can achieve a 120-degree field of view. A broad range of software features further help here by ensuring your photos always look good. Fast performance from the A15 Bionic chip ensures that the iPhone 13 is capable of dealing with anything you throw at it, from gaming to multitasking with work so it’s a great all-rounder.

Editors' Recommendations