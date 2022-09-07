Apple has unveiled the Apple Watch SE 2 at its “Far Out” event in Cupertino, California. The company revealed the new watch alongside the Apple Watch Series 8.

We don’t know much about the Apple Watch SE 2 quite yet, but judging by its name, it’s going to be cheaper than the aforementioned Series 8. It should also come with the latest WatchOS 9 software preinstalled. Rumors have been circulating that the Apple Watch SE 2 will replace the aging S5 processor with the current-gen S8 processor, which is a huge change considering the original Apple Watch SE is two years old.

This story is still developing, so check back soon for more information.

Editors' Recommendations