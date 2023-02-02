For years, rumors circulated that Apple was working on a more rugged Apple Watch, and in 2022, we finally got it in the form of the Apple Watch Ultra. Simply put, it’s one of the best smartwatches you can buy in 2023.

But there’s one caveat that won’t appeal to everyone, aside from the aesthetics: the fact that this is a chonky boi. Yes, the Apple Watch Ultra is the biggest Apple Watch that Apple offers, coming in the form of a large 49mm case size with a 1.93-inch display. And according to the latest Apple Watch Ultra rumor from DigiTimes, the next iteration of it could get about 10% bigger in 2024, which would mean a screen size of about 2.1 inches. Though I’m sure plenty of people are excited about more screen estate on their wrist, I’m not a fan.

What about those of us with small wrists?

I’ve used the Apple Watch ever since the original Series 0. Though I don’t upgrade my smartwatch every year like I do my iPhone, I have gone through a few different models over the years. Each time I get a new Apple Watch, I always opt for the smaller model — not because it’s less money (that’s a plus, though), but because I have small wrists.

Right now, I’m currently still using my old Apple Watch Series 5 (that Space Black titanium has held up very well). It’s the 40mm version, and I personally think it’s a perfect size for my wrist. It doesn’t look too clunky or too big on me, and I still get all the information I need on the display.

Last year for Father’s Day, I bought my husband an Apple Watch Series 7 in the 45mm size. When I compare my watch to his, I’m always a little surprised at how much of a difference the larger sizes make — and how I’m glad that I didn’t go that route. As much as I would love having a larger display to view things, I know that it would look clunky on my wrist, and definitely not as “feminine” as I’d like it to be.

I personally like how the Apple Watch Ultra looks, and I like the extra features that it has, despite the fact that I’m not an extreme athlete or anything close to it. I would love an Apple Watch with 36 hours of battery life, or even an extra Action Button to make it easier to access a shortcut on my watch. But I can’t get over how large it is — the thing would probably be hanging over the edges of my wrist!

Though my primary use of my Apple Watch is to track my health and daily activity, I’ve also taken a liking to accessorizing and dressing it up for special occasions or events (I have some Disney-themed bands and even watch covers from a small indie shop). Because of this, I do care a little bit more about how my Apple Watch looks aesthetically, and with my small wrist, I can’t bring myself to get a size that just doesn’t fit properly or looks too big on me.

The Apple Watch Ultra doesn’t need to be bigger

According to this DigiTimes report, Apple plans to transition to micro-LED displays on most of its products, and it may be starting that transition with the Apple Watch Ultra. However, the big unknown is how Apple will achieve this: will it be the bezels or the casing that gets reduced in size? Both are pretty large in the first-generation Apple Watch Ultra.

Take a look at the Apple Watch Ultra right now, and you’ll find the biggest bezels out of all current Apple Watch models, including the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE 2. If the bezels get reduced, that would mean a larger screen, but the casing could also be smaller. The casing is large because of the toughness and durability of the design. If Apple could find a way to reduce the size of the casing while still retaining the durability of it, the screen could still be slightly “larger” without looking like a monstrosity.

I really just want to see Apple make a smaller size for the Apple Watch Ultra, more akin to the sizes offered for the regular, mainline Apple Watches. I would love to get an Apple Watch Ultra, but the current 49mm size is just way too big for me, unfortunately. And I’m not a fan of how the best Apple Watch features are only accessible via a single-size wearable.

Come on, Apple. Let me give you money for a small-size Apple Watch Ultra — especially if you throw blood glucose monitoring on it one day. Please.

