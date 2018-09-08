Digital Trends
First responders to qualify for discounts under new AT&T policy

Eric Brackett
AT&T has announced that it will now be offering first responders discounts on a wide range of its services. The offer includes discounts on cell plans, home internet, and television.

In terms of phone plans, the company is offering qualified first responders 25 percent off its Unlimited and More plans. These plans do offer uses unlimited data, but they can be slowed down when the networks are congested. However, it is important to point out that these aren’t plans that are being offered to first responder organizations. Instead, the company is offering individual first responders a discount on their consumer plans. In addition to unlimited data, these plans offer users access to a range of entertainment features such as Amazon Prime, HBO, and more. The company’s Unlimited Premium and More plan will cost $60 a month after the discount for a single line. Family members can add their phones to the plan as well, at a discounted rate.

In addition to its various cell phone plans, AT&T is also offering discounts on DirectTV and home internet service. First responders will save $15 a month on DirectTV and AT&T’s home internet services.

In order to qualify for these discounts, customers will need to prove that they work for a qualifying organization. Customers can bring their badge, a recent pay stub, last year’s tax return or a signed affidavit from their appropriate organization.

While AT&T is offering discounts on its consumer plans, the company does have a separate plan set up for first responders to use while responding to emergencies. Developed as part of a contract with the federal government, FirstNet offers first responders unlimited high-speed data with no throttling. These plans range in price depending on whether they are for smartphones or data-only devices.

As previously noted, FirstNet was developed as part of a contract with the federal government in order to facilitate communication during emergencies. As of last year, the plan has been supported by all fifty states and several territories. The plan is meant for use by organizations; however, AT&T’s website does have options for qualified individuals to purchase their own plans on FirstNet though these plans are not discounted.

