Wake up on time with the best alarm clock apps for Android and iOS

Let’s face it, getting up in the morning is a challenge. If you’re like most people, you’ve already mastered the fine art of hitting the snooze button in your sleep, only to find yourself rushing out the door when you finally do manage to wake up. Luckily, there is no shortage of alarm clock apps for you to try out.

If you have been having trouble waking up to get the day started, here is our selection of the best alarm clock apps available for iPhone and Android devices.

Sleep Cycle If you’re looking for an app that both tracks your sleep and wakes you up in the morning, Sleep Cycle may be the perfect alarm for you. Sleep Cycle uses your phone’s microphone and accelerometer to track your sleep patterns and uses this data in conjunction with your alarm to gently wake you up in the morning. While awareness of your sleep patterns can help you wake up refreshed in the morning, don’t obsess over it if you oversleep or wake up too early; researchers believe that people who use sleep trackers sometimes have less restful sleep because they worry too much about their sleep patterns. Sleep Cycle can be a little persnickety; you will need to test placing it in different areas to get the best results. Sleep Cycle does seem to work a little better for solo sleepers because pets and partners can confuse the app. If you like Sleep Cycle, there are many more advanced sleep trackers that you can check out. Download now for: Android iPhone

Alarmy Alarmy has the honor of being voted “world’s most annoying alarm” by users and publications around the world. If you’re the type of person who can wake up to turn off the alarm and immediately fall back asleep, Alarmy may be the perfect alarm clock app for you. Alarmy requires you to complete a certain task to turn off your morning alarm. You can choose from shaking your phone or solving a math problem. If you really need a jolt out of bed, Alarmy also has a mode that requires you to take a picture of a certain room in your house to disable the alarm. Download now for: Android iPhone

Alarm Clock Xtreme While you’ll find that Alarm Clock Xtreme offers many of the same features as other alarm clock apps, it’s one of the few apps that manages to do them all really well. Alarm Clock Xtreme offers options to gently wake you up with an alarm that becomes increasingly louder. The app also has a math problem feature for those who need a little brain teaser to get out of bed. The snooze features on Alarm Clock Xtreme, however, are its biggest strengths. Alarm Clock Xtreme offers a choice of snooze methods, including an extra large snooze button, pressing the side buttons, or shaking the device. If you do choose to snooze, however, you can set the app up to decrease the duration of time between snooze taps, so you will be woken up more frequently. Download now for: Android

FreakyAlarm It’s a shame that FreakyAlarm is only available for iPhone because it offers so many awesome features. FreakyAlarm has a relentless notification system with a large catalog of annoying, yet effective alarms. There is also the option that requires you to solve a puzzle to turn off your alarm. And for the truly hard to wake up, you can turn on a FreakyAlarm that will require you to scan the barcodes of certain products if you want to disable the alarm. iPhone