Here are all the best ‘Made for Google’ accessories you can buy

The Pixel 2, the Google Home Mini, the Pixelbook, and more. Google took the wraps off new phones, smart speakers, and additional products at its October 4 hardware event in San Francisco. But that’s not all the search giant announced. Made for Google, an accessories certification program for Google devices, debuted with more than 26 manufacturing partners including Moshi, Zagg, and Tech21.

The program’s details are a little hard to come by, but the gist is this: Products with the Made for Google designation satisfy a baseline set of quality assurance standards. It’s basically Google’s seal of approval — when you buy a new case or cable from one of the program’s partners, you can rest easy knowing it has been individually tested for compatibility and safety.

The trouble is, Made for Google accessories are a little hard to find right now if you don’t know where to look. To make the search a little easier, we’ve compiled a list of the best we could find.

Made for Google accessories for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

Zagg InvisibleShield Glass Plus, Glass Curve, and HD

Zagg’s InvisibleShield brand is one of the first out of the gate with the Made for Google seal. The company says that all three new InvisibleShield cases for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL — the Glass Plus, Class Curve, and HD — are “certified to meet Google’s compatibility standards,” and futhermore, they come with Zagg’s lifetime replacement guarantee. If they become worn or damaged in the normal course of use, Zagg will replace them no questions asked.

The InvisibleShield Glass Curve for the Pixel 2 XL, a tempered screen protector that conforms to the phone’s sloping edge-to-edge screen, shields the front panel from scratches without impacting touch sensitivity. It boasts “high-definition” image clarity that lets light shine through unimpeded, and a “case-friendly” frame that fits snugly to the Pixel 2 XL’s curved glass.

The Zagg InvisibleShield Curve HD starts at $50.

Zagg

Zagg’s InvisibleShield Glass Plus for the Pixel 2 may not have the Glass Curve’s shapely figure, but it’s got Ion Matrix material that’s chemically engineered to remove imperfections and fill microscopic cracks. The result is an ultra-durable screen protector that’s up to three times stronger than most device screens.

The Zagg InvisibleShield Glass Plus starts at $40.

Zagg

Zagg’s final Made for Google is the InvisibleShield HD for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, a “military-grade” screen protector that features smooth, clear, proprietary nano-memory technology. It’s able to self-heal from scratches and abrasions, and doesn’t impede the vibrancy or touch sensitivity of the phone’s screen.

The Zagg InvisibleShield HD starts at $20.

Zagg

Libratone Q Adapt USB-C Earphones and Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Libratone’s Q Adapt are some of the first third-party audio accessories in the inaugural Made for Google lineup. If you weren’t enthused by Google’s own Pixel Buds, they might just catch your eye.

The ultra-compact Adapt Q earphones, which come with six different ear tips and a carrying case, and plug into to the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL’s USB-C port — no adapter required. They’re made of thin, durable TPE material, and weigh just 19.8 grams (0.7 ounces). An included four-button remote can play, pause, and take or make calls, and thanks to Libratone’s custom CityMix noise-cancellation technology, the Adapt Q earbuds block out ambient sounds with the press of a button.

Google Store

The Libratone Adapt Q USB-C Earphones start at $150.

If you’d rather leave the wires behind, there’s the Adapt Q wireless headphones. They boast 40mm drivers, support for the hi-fidelity AptX Bluetooth standard, and legacy compatibility with 3.5mm audio jacks. And they’ve got the same CityMix noise cancellation technology as the Adapt Q earphones. You’ll have to charge the headphones if you pair them wirelessly, but not having to mess with tangled connector cables might make the inconvenience worth it.

The Libratone Adapt Q Wireless On-Ear Headphones start at $250.

Google Store

Belkin USB-C Car Charger

There isn’t anything particularly special about Belkin’s Made for Google USB-C Car Charger from the outside. But there’s more to the nondescript charger than you might think.

The adapter plugs into a standard cigarette lighter and delivers 15W/3A of power to plugged-in devices — Belkin says that it’s up to 50 percent faster than typical 5W adapters. A USB-A port supports simultaneous charging of legacy USB devices, and the included 4-foot USB-C cable fully complies with the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL’s USB Power Delivery spec.

The icing on the cake? Every USB-C car adapter is protected by Belkin’s Connected Equipment Warranty. If it damages your device while it’s connected to the charger, Belkin will repair it or replace it up to a value of $2,500.

The Belkin USB-C Car Charger starts at $35.

Google Store

Moshi Tycho, Vitros, IonGlass, and AirFoil Glass, and audio adapters

Moshi’s new range of accessories are fully compatible with the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. The range includes the Tycho, a hard-shell case; the Vitros, a shock-absorbing clear-frame case; the IonGlass and AirFoil Glass, two “atomically strengthened” tempered glass screen protectors; and two new legacy 3.5mm audio adapters, one of which has a charging port.

Moshi describes the Tycho as a “hybrid” case, and it soon becomes obvious why. The snap-on protector has a shock-absorbing inner layer that’s bonded to a shatter-proof frame, creating a lightweight, slim-fitting case that’s able to pass “military-grade” muster. Thankfully, it doesn’t sacrifice style for protection — the Tycho comes in a metro black finish that complements the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL’s colors.

The Moshi Tycho starts at $35 and $40 for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, respectively.

Moshi

The Vitros is cut from a slightly different cloth. Moshi won’t guarantee that its shock-absorbing frame will protect against anything more than the occasional bump and drop, but the Vitros is more about form than function. Its translucent material put the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL’s designs front and center, and the high-gloss, metallic finish complements the phones’ two-tone rear cases.

The Moshi Vitros starts at $25 and $30 for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, respectively.

Moshi

Moshi’s IonGlass and AirFoil Glass are designed specifically to protect against screen shatters and scratches. The former, which fits the Pixel 2 XL’s curved glass, features “bubble-free” technology that prevents air bubbles from forming underneath the protector after it has been applied, while the AirFoil (for the Pixel 2) is chemically formulated to be “stronger” than most tempered glass.

The Moshi IonGlass starts at $35, and the Moshi AirFoil Glass starts at $25.

Moshi

Moshi’s two anodized aluminum audio adapters — succinctly named “USB-C Digital Audio Adapter with charging” and “USB-C Digital Audio Adapter” — do more than just convert the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL’s USB-C digital audio to an analog signal. The digital-to-analog converter (DAC) outputs high-resolution 24-bit/192Khz audio, and a built-in Class G amplifier enhances the loudness of any track that passes through its custom-designed hardware. The USB-C Digital Audio Adapter with charging adds a USB-C port for on-the-go recharging, but the adapters’ hardware is otherwise the same — you’re not compromising if you forgo the extra port.

The USB-C Digital Audio Adapter with charging starts at $40, and the USB-C Digital Audio Adapter starts at $25.

Moshi

Tech21 Evo Check

Tech21’s new FlexShock case has been “rigorously” evaluated to ensure that they “[work] harmoniously”with the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL’s features, Tech21 says. It’s also certified to meet all of Google’s compatibility standards.

The Evo Check (for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL), which is available in black and white finishes, has a three-layer impact absorption system that incorporates Tech21’s specially-designed FlexShock material. It’s undergone over 20 impact tests at the National Physics Laboratory, the company says, and it’s able to withstand drops up to 10 feet.

The Tech21 Evo Check starts at $40.

Tech 21

LifeProof FRĒ

The LifeProof FRĒ has the distinction of being the only Made for Google smartphone case that’s fully waterproof. But it keeps out more than just water — LifeProof says it protects against dust, dirt, and snow, too.

The FRĒ, which is available in sizes that fit the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, can withstand drops up to 6.6 feet. It’ll protect against water up to depth of 6.6 feet (for an hour), and it has a built-in screen protector that acts as a barrier between the Pixel 2/2XL’s screen and keys, credit cards, and other sharp objects.

The LifeProof FRĒ starts at $90.

LifeProof

Made for Google accessories for the Pixelbook

Moshi Pluma Sleeve and Umbra Privacy Screen Protector

Moshi isn’t strictly a mobile accessories company. It’s got its fingers in many different pies, and one of those pies is Chromebooks.

The Moshi Pluma, a low-profile laptop sleeve embellished with a twill design, features a full-length, quad-stitched zipper that keeps the Pixelbook nice and snug during long commutes. Three layers of protection — a soft inner layer that cushions against impacts, a shock-absorbing neoprene middle layer, and an outer layer that’s surface-coating to resist spills — provide ample protection against bumps, and an internal pen loop prevents the Pixelbook’s stylus from accumulating scratches.

The Umbra serves a different purpose: Shielding the Pixelbook’s screen from wandering eyes. The privacy screen protector is “100-percent” bubble-proof, doesn’t require a special tool to install or remove, and uses a washable adhesive that can be removed and reapplied.

The Moshi Pluma starts at $45, and the Moshi Umbra starts at $65.

Moshi