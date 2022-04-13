Best mobile hotspots for travel

In today’s internet age, mobile hotspots have become a travel essential. Whether you’re traveling to a remote place and need to stay up-to-date with your emails, or visiting a city and don’t want to use public Wi-Fi, mobile hotspots are your friend.

Not only are mobile hotspots a huge help for remote workers, but they also make for great gifts. Especially if you have a tech-lover, a frequent traveler, or an avid net surfer in your life, consider getting them a mobile hotspot for their journeys. Wondering which mobile hotspot to choose? To make it easier for you, we’ve compiled a list of the six best mobile hotspots ideal for travel.

Best overall: Verizon Jetpack MiFi 8800L

If you want a no-nonsense, high-quality 4G LTE mobile hotspot for seamless browsing, go for the Verizon Jetpack MiFi 8800L. It’s reliable, has a long-lasting battery life, and connects up to 15 devices at a time. The device comes with a 2.4-inch color touchscreen with up to 24 hours of battery life so you can use it all day, It also has additional security features like Auto VPN, data monitoring, and an optional guest network. Plus it comes with a universal charger and USB port for versatile use. What’s not to like?

Best for international travel: GlocalMe G4 Pro 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot

If you want a mobile hotspot that works across countries, go for the GlocalMe G4 Pro 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot as it’s operational in 100 countries across the world. With a 7,000mAh battery, it offers great runtime and connects to 10 devices at a time. The device is secure and offers great connectivity so you can get the job done effectively without worrying about unsafe connections. It also offers dynamic network switching so you’re never stuck. You also get to choose from multiple plans including a monthly pass and a day pass to suit your unique data needs.

Best budget pick:

Looking for a wallet-friendly mobile hotspot for a budget-minded trip? Then consider getting the Alcatel LinkZone 4G Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspot. It is fairly lightweight, portable, and connects up to 15 devices at once. It comes with a 1,800mAh battery that offers around six hours of continuous use with a 300-hour standby time. That’s pretty good considering its pocket-friendly price tag.

Best battery life: Nighthawk LTE Mobile Hotspot Router

With 24-hour battery life, the Nighthawk LTE Mobile Hotspot Router is ideal for users who need continuous data throughout the day. The device has sufficient ports for charging and connectivity so you can use all your gadgets at once. It also has an easy-to-use display and controls so even beginners can start using it almost immediately. Need storage? Here’s the good news: The device offers 512MB of internal storage and up to 256GB of expandable storage. The best part? It connects up to 20 devices at once!

Best two-in-one: Skyroam Solis

Want a mobile hotspot and power bank all packed in a single device? Go for the Skyroam Solis. It offers a massive 6,000mAh power bank along with the typical data connectivity features so you can enjoy continuous streaming with little to no interruptions. It’s operational in over 130 countries so you can use it almost anywhere. It also connects up to five devices for versatile use. You don’t have to worry about the cost as it comes with different payment plans to suit your specific needs. We like that it’s light and easy to use so you can carry it with you on all your travels.

Best storage space: T-Mobile Sonic 2.0 4G Mobile Hotspot

Looking for another two-in-one mobile hotspot pick? Consider the T-Mobile Sonic 2.0 4G Mobile Hotspot. It connects up to eight devices at once with a standby time of 180 hours so you can get everything done on time. The device is compatible with Windows 8 and MAC 10.8 and features the Qualcomm Cortex A5 Processor. The best part for travelers and remote workers? The device has a 32GB microSD slot so you can store files, photos, videos, and other media on the go. Now you no longer have to worry about storage space as you take plenty of pictures and work in peace.

What to look for in mobile hotspots?

Now you’ve looked at the best mobile hotspots to buy, it’s also important to keep in mind some things to look for when buying a portable hotspot device. Here are some things to consider before making a buying decision.

Coverage

One of the most important considerations should be the coverage area of the mobile hotspot. Ask yourself questions like: Does the mobile hotspot cover the regions you are visiting? What are the network speeds offered around that location?

Portability

People often focus on coverage and speed to the point where they neglect portability. Yes, those two things are important but if your device is difficult to carry, you will struggle to use it anyways. Especially for travelers and remote workers who are always on the go, you will need to pay attention to the size, weight, and overall portability of the mobile hotspot you choose.

Additional features

Nowadays, mobile hotspots are more than just hotspots – they offer additional features like charging (as in the case of the Skyroam Solis) and storage space (as seen in the T-Mobile Sonic 2.0 4G Mobile Hotspot). So why settle only for a mobile hotspot when you can get a two-in-one device and get more things done at once?

