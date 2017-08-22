These are the 5 best Nokia 6 cases and covers

Our first look at the Nokia 6 showed us the Nokia brand, under HMD Global, is back in the best possible way and making some of the highest-quality, low-budget Android phones you can find on the market. They have everything you would want from a low-budget phone — great build quality, enough power to run the best Android apps without draining your battery, and software that is as close to stock Android as possible. The Nokia 6 costs $230 in the U.S., but, even though it’s a budget device, you’ll still want to keep it safe and sound. Below, we’ve rounded up the best Nokia 6 cases and covers around.

Incipio DualPro Case ($25)

The DualPro from Incipio is a case that was tested to withstand drops of up to 12 feet. The case consists of two parts. The soft inner core is made of a patented material called Plextonium, which absorbs impact alongside a hard, polycarbonate shell that gives the case its rigidity and scratch resistance. The offering is also relatively slim for a shockproof case. It comes in black, like most cases, and in beautiful raspberry color. Buy one now from: Incipio Amazon

Armor-x Shockproof Case + Belt Clip & Carabiner ($30)

The Armor-X is the Swiss army knife of tough cases. The case is made of a soft, TPU bumper that surrounds your phone, and this is reinforced by a rigid, plastic back. The button covers on the bumper feature a raised tactile feel, and the case’s raised edges protect your display from surfaces. This package also includes the X-Mount clip, which rotates so that you can clip the case to your belt or use the included carabiner. There are additional X-Mount accessories, too, including bike and car mounts that you can purchase through the website. Buy one now from: Armor-X

Piel Frama Slim Wallet Cover ($62)

Piel Frama is one of our top picks when it comes to leather smartphone covers, and luckily, the company has made a case specifically for the Nokia 6. This new design offers ample protection, while maintaining a slim profile. The cowhide leather is soft, and there are cut-outs for the earpiece so that you can talk with the case closed. The smartphone attaches to a rotating plate, too, so you can rotate your smartphone when you want to take a picture without having to take your phone out of the case. You can also detach and reattach the Nokia 6 as many times as you want without damaging the adhesive properties of the case. The leather currently comes in black, burgundy, and orange. Buy one now from: Piel Frama

PDair Leather Holster Pouch ($43)

Some folks prefer to go caseless, but still want to carry their phone in a protective sheath. Thankfully, the PDair holster pouch may be the answer. The holster has a leather-covered belt clip that attaches to your belt. The high-quality material is made of premium, full-grain leather with beautiful stitching, and it comes in nine different colors, including black, pink, red, tan, and brown. Buy one now from: PDair