These are the 5 best Nokia 6 cases and covers

Our first look at the Nokia 6 showed us the Nokia brand, under HMD Global, is back in the best possible way and making some of the highest-quality, low-budget Android phones you can find on the market. They have everything you would want from a low-budget phone — great build quality, enough power to run the best Android apps without draining your battery, and software that is as close to stock Android as possible. The Nokia 6 costs $230 in the U.S., but, even though it’s a budget device, you’ll still want to keep it safe and sound. Below, we’ve rounded up the best Nokia 6 cases and covers around.
Incipio DualPro Case ($25)
The DualPro from Incipio is a case that was tested to withstand drops of up to 12 feet. The case consists of two parts. The soft inner core is made of a patented material called Plextonium, which absorbs impact alongside a hard, polycarbonate shell that gives the case its rigidity and scratch resistance. The offering is also relatively slim for a shockproof case. It comes in black, like most cases, and in beautiful raspberry color.
Armor-x Shockproof Case + Belt Clip & Carabiner ($30)
The Armor-X is the Swiss army knife of tough cases. The case is made of a soft, TPU bumper that surrounds your phone, and this is reinforced by a rigid, plastic back. The button covers on the bumper feature a raised tactile feel, and the case’s raised edges protect your display from surfaces. This package also includes the X-Mount clip, which rotates so that you can clip the case to your belt or use the included carabiner. There are additional X-Mount accessories, too, including bike and car mounts that you can purchase through the website.
Piel Frama Slim Wallet Cover ($62)
Piel Frama is one of our top picks when it comes to leather smartphone covers, and luckily, the company has made a case specifically for the Nokia 6. This new design offers ample protection, while maintaining a slim profile. The cowhide leather is soft, and there are cut-outs for the earpiece so that you can talk with the case closed. The smartphone attaches to a rotating plate, too, so you can rotate your smartphone when you want to take a picture without having to take your phone out of the case. You can also detach and reattach the Nokia 6 as many times as you want without damaging the adhesive properties of the case. The leather currently comes in black, burgundy, and orange.
PDair Leather Holster Pouch ($43)
Some folks prefer to go caseless, but still want to carry their phone in a protective sheath. Thankfully, the PDair holster pouch may be the answer. The holster has a leather-covered belt clip that attaches to your belt. The high-quality material is made of premium, full-grain leather with beautiful stitching, and it comes in nine different colors, including black, pink, red, tan, and brown.
Dretal Soft Brushed Cover ($8)
If you’re looking for a thin and flexible case that offers adequate drop protection, then you may want to consider the Dretal Soft Brushed Cover. Although flexible, the soft TPU in this case is anti-stretch, so you don’t have to worry about the fit as you take the case on and off your phone. The case leaves your phone’s charging and headphone ports exposed, though the volume and power buttons are covered with raised polycarbonate, thus ensuring a more tactile feel. The case features a brushed-aluminum finish that comes in navy, black, red, and gray. You can also get this case with a black, carbon fiber finish.
