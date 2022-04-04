After spending hundreds of dollars on your new smartphone, it’s obvious you want to keep it safe. The OnePlus 10 Pro has an IP68 rating, meaning it is waterproof and dustproof so you don’t really need to worry about getting caught in the rain or accidentally spilling some water on it. However, if you frequently use your smartphone outdoors, it’s a good idea to give it additional protection with a high-quality case and cover.

Thankfully, you’re spoilt for choice with so many versatile cases and covers available on the market today. To make it easier for you, we’ve rounded up a list of the best OnePlus 10 Pro cases and covers so you can flaunt your smartphone in style while keeping it safe from damage.

Official OnePlus Sandstone Bumper Case

This Sandstone Bumper Case offered by OnePlus is one of the most simple, straightforward options to protect your phone. It has a minimal solid black look with a natural fit so you won’t feel like you’ve added a case. It’s lightweight, and the gorgeous sandstone finish offers a comfortable grip for your hands. Since it’s an official case, you know it fits like a glove, and the combination of TPU and hard polycarbonate (PC) means it’s strong against bumps and scratches. You’ll want something more heavy-duty if you’re really worried about damage or drop your phone a lot, but for an everyday case, this is an excellent choice.

Dbrand Grip Case

If you work fast or multitask, you might want to invest in a solid grip case to protect your phone from slipping from your hands. Dbrand’s Grip case is the perfect choice for this. You get a precise fit, robust drop protection so you never have to worry about an accidental slip, clicky buttons that feel great, and a lip to protect your camera lenses. The best part? The case is available in an assortment of colors, patterns, and designs so you can pick what best suits your style. It’s a bit pricey, but Dbrand’s quality is assured, and the quiet style is worth every penny for those who prize a subtle case.

Poetic Guardian Tough Case

If you want super solid, no-nonsense protection, check out the Poetic Guardian case. It’s on the bulky side and leans heavily into the “rugged” look but offers superior protection for your device thanks to an ultra-tough exterior. You also get a front frame with its own tempered glass screen protector, making it a strong all-around case for protection. It’s available in three popular colors, and we love that it has a clear back so you can still flaunt your phone’s design.

Spigen Tough Armor

Spigen is one of the biggest and best-known names in smartphone protection, and the Tough Armor series is a great case if you love Spigen cases and want something strong. It offers robust protection thanks to its extreme impact foam and advanced shock absorption that safeguards against drops, falls, scratches, and any damage that’s likely to befall a smartphone. It’s military grade certified against drops, and it has raised edges to protect your screen and camera lenses from surface dust and grit.

LoveCases Gel Case — White Stars and Moons

Maybe you don’t need super robust protection. Maybe you’re looking for a cute, designer case to flaunt your new device. If that’s the case, consider the LoveCases White Stars and Moons case. It’s ultra-slim fitting, with a non-slip design that offers decent protection — but this case’s selling point is its starry design, which will appeal to art and night sky lovers. It’s also available in a leopard and butterfly variant in case fauna is more your thing. It’s not the most protective case on this list, but it does look great (like your new phone), and the price is good, too.

Nillkin CamShield Pro Cover Case



Looking for a uniquely designed case? Check out the Nillkin CamShield Pro cover case. Made of tough, wear-resistant TPU and PC, this case offers great protection against a variety of hazards — but the draw is definitely its sliding camera shield. The lifted camera shield can slide over your camera module when not in use, keeping it safe from damage.

