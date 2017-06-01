12 rugged cases to shield your pricey iPhone from dirt, dings, and drops

Update: Added cases by Incipio and Supcase.

Apple’s iPhone is a beautiful device, but beauty is often fragile. If you work outside in all weathers, you like to go adventuring, or maybe you just drop your iPhone a lot, you should definitely consider investing in a tough case that can take the knocks. We’ve gathered together the toughest of the tough right here. These are the best rugged iPhone cases around. Some of them offer drop protection, some are weatherproof, and some are both. If you really want to keep your phone safe in any situation, these are the cases that can do it.

The links below will take you to the best rugged iPhone 7 cases, but you’ll find that these are all available for the iPhone 7 Plus, and you can find most of them for older models too.

Otterbox Defender Series Case ($30+) Many people consider Otterbox to be the gold standard when it comes to rugged protection for your iPhone, and the Defender Series is the toughest case it offers. It boasts a layered design with a durable silicone slip cover, surrounded by a polycarbonate shell. There’s also a built-in screen protector, and covers keep lint and dirt out of your ports. The button covers are well defined and easy to press without looking around for them. Otterbox puts these cases through 24 different tests, for a total of 238 hours of testing, so you can be confident about the drop protection on offer. Buy it now from: Amazon OtterBox

Tech21 Evo Elite Case ($50) Rugged iPhone cases can be expensive, but sometimes they’re worth it. This case from Tech21 offers solid drop protection for your iPhone. It has been drop tested from 6.6 feet, which is slightly higher than the typical height of a smartphone fall. The protection extends around the entirety of the case, it’s durable and coated with a scratch-resistant finish. This case also adds some extra comfort for long term use, and it’s ultra thin and lightweight. It has built-in button covers, and cut-outs for the camera, speaker, and Touch ID. Buy it now from: Tech21 Apple Verizon

Ballistic Tough Jacket MAXX Case ($39+) This case from Ballistic is ridiculously tough. It offers multiple layers of protection, it can survive drops of 7 feet onto concrete without a problem, and it comes with a replaceable screen protector. The corners are raised and heavily reinforced to prevent cracked screens, it has openings for ports, and port covers to keep out dirt and dust. The holster, which can be rotated 180 degrees, supports the case’s “Tough” aesthetic, having been designed to fit standard law enforcement and military belts. Buy it now from: Amazon

Lifeproof Frē Case ($90) If you want something that’s really waterproof, then this Lifeproof case is worth a look. It scores an IP-68 rating, which means it can be submerged in water up to 6.6 feet (2 meters) deep, for up to one hour without damage. This case is also tough, meeting military drop test standard 810G-516.6, so your phone should also be unscathed after falls from as high as 6.6 feet. Obviously, you get complete coverage with this case, so no part of your iPhone is exposed to the elements. It’s ideal for skiing, and other adventures in harsh or wet conditions. Buy it now from: Verizon

Incipio Reprieve Sport Case ($17+) This case combines a clear, scratch-resistant, polycarbonate shell with a flexible frame and reinforced corners. Your iPhone is most likely to land on one of its corners if dropped, so the design of this Incipio case makes for great drop protection — it can even handle falls of up to 12 feet. Built-in openings offer easy access to your phone’s ports and camera, the button covers work well, and the case leaves the front of your phone uncovered and fully accessible. You might want to pair this rugged case with a screen protector, however, if you want complete protection. Buy it now from: Amazon