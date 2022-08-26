The best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE screen protectors for 2022

Though it's been around for a while now, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is still an excellent buy if you don't want to blow your budget on the Galaxy S20 or one of Samsung's latest flagships. It's a great choice for gamers thanks to that gorgeous 6.5-inch screen with a 2400 x 1800 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, comes in a range of vibrant colors, and also packs a decent camera.

Though it's more affordable than the S20 series, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will still set you back around $700, so you'll want to keep it safe from harm. A screen protector will protect that stunning screen from scratches, scrapes, and drops. We've chosen some of the best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE screen protectors that are up to the job, including tempered glass and film options, with something to suit all budgets.

You'll also want to pick up a protective case for your new phone, and we've rounded up some of the best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE cases right here.

JETech Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros 9H-hardness tempered glass

Compatible with most cases

Handy three-pack Cons May affect touchscreen sensitivity

What's better than a single screen protector? This handy three-pack of screen protectors from JETech. In the box, you get three tempered glass screen protectors rated for 9H hardness, which means superior protection against scrapes, scratches, and drops. These protectors are easy to install, repelling fingerprint and dust, and they leave a space around the edge of your screen to ensure compatibility with most cases. There are some reports that they affect touchscreen sensitivity, though.

JETech Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Mr.Shield Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros 9H-hardness Japan tempered glass

Handy three-pack

Silicone adhesive for easy installation and removal Cons Not a great fit for the screen

This three-pack of screen protectors from Mr.Shield gives you affordable protection for your phone screen. The 9H-hardness Japan tempered glass offers multilayer protection, with anti-scratch, anti-shatter, and anti-fingerprint layers. Ultra-thin at 0.3mm and boasting 99.99% HD clarity, these screen protectors also have rounded edges for comfort and use silicone adhesives for easy installation and residue-free removal. There's even an included installation kit to make installing your screen protector a breeze. Some reviews do mention that these protectors are too small for the S20 FE's screen, though.

Mr.Shield Tempered Glass Screen Protector

PanzerGlass Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros Edge-to-edge coverage

Compatible with most cases

Antibacterial oleophobic coating Cons Black bezel may obscure edges of screen

This next screen protector is one you'll want to invest in. Offering edge-to-edge coverage for your S20 FE, it's compatible with most cases and made from tempered glass with rounded edges. The edges of the glass are surrounded by black bezels that blend seamlessly with your phone. This screen protector also boasts an olephobic coating with antibacterial qualities. It won't affect touchscreen sensitvity and is easy to apply, but the black bezels may obscure the edges of your screen.

PanzerGlass Tempered Glass Screen Protector

UniqueMe Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros 9H-hardness tempered glass

Handy three-pack

Oleophobic coating repels fingerprints Cons Some reports it cracks easily

Grab this triple-pack of screen protectors from UniqueMe and your phone will be protected against whatever life brings. Made from 9H-hardness tempered glass, each protector is ultra-thin and scratch-resistant, with a waterpoof coating designed to repel fingerprints and smudges so your screen stays crystal clear. These protectors are easy to apply, and they won't affect the S20 FE's fingerprint reader, either. One negative: There have been reports of them cracking easily.

UniqueMe Tempered Glass Screen Protector

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Film Screen Protector

Pros Durable, ultra-thin film

Self-repairing technology heals minor scratches

Repels fingerprints, dust, and oil

Installation kit included Cons Not as protective as tempered glass options

This scratch-proof film offers the ultimate protection for your phone screen. It's ultra-thin but incredibly durable, with the flexible, yellow-resistant film providing edge-to-edge coverage, and its self-repairing technology heals minor scratches, too, while repelling fingerprints, oil, and dust. Bubble-free installation is a cinch thanks to the included squeegee, microfiber cloth, and installation spray.

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Film Screen Protector

IQShield Liquid Shield

Pros Four layers of tough protection

Easy to remove without residue

Included installation kit Cons Not as much drop protection as a tempered glass protector

With four layers of protection, this tough-yet-flexible film protector from IQShield ensures your S20 FE's screen stays safe. There's an anti-yellowing UV protective coating, crystal-clear TPU layer, tough protective liner, and advanced adhesive for protection that's totally invisible to the naked eye — and it won't leave sticky adhesive on your device when removed. This screen protector is easy to apply, too, as it comes with an installation squeegee, solution, microfiber cloth, and full instructions, so you'll be good to go in minutes.

IQShield Liquid Shield More

Supershieldz Screen Protector

Pros Handy six-pack of protectors

Excellent value for money

Great everyday protection from scratches and scrapes Cons There are more protective options out there

What do you do if you've blown all your cash on a new Galaxy S20 FE and don't have much budget left for a screen protector? Pick up this pack of screen protectors from Supershieldz, that's what. For $6, you get six PET film screen protectors that keep your screen safe from scratches, scrapes, and dust without interfering with touch sensitivity. Don't expect maximum protection from these film protectors — but for everyday use, they're just fine, and you won't find much better value for your money.

Supershieldz Screen Protector

LK Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Camera Protector

Pros Includes three screen protectors and three camera lens protectors

Shatterproof 9H-hardness tempered glass

Compatible with most phone cases Cons Lens protector may cause flash flare

If you don't have a case with a raised edge, you'll find the camera on the Galaxy S20 FE touches down whenever you put your phone down — and that's a recipe for scratches and damage to your camera lens. This six-pack includes three tempered glass screen protectors as well as three camera protectors to prevent the most delicate parts of your phone from damage. Installation of the screen protector is easy with the installation tray provided, and this screen protector is compatible with most phone cases. Both the screen protector and camera protector are made from shatterproof 9H tempered glass, so you're protected against drops and bumps as well as minor scratches. Picking up this six-pack ensures you're saving a pretty penny compared to buying a camera protector separately, too.

LK Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Camera Protector

Olixar Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros Ultra-thin tempered glass

Doesn't interfere with fingerprint reader

Excellent scratch and drop protection Cons May not be compatible with all cases

Finding a glass screen protector that's also compatible with most phone cases can be challenging, but this one from Olixar ticks the right boxes. Made from high-tension 9H tempered glass, it's ultra-thin, measuring just 0.3mm, and it's crystal clear, so you'll barely even know it's there. It provides protection from scratches, bumps, and drops, and it won't interfere with wireless charging or the in-screen fingerprint reader.

Olixar Tempered Glass Screen Protector

RinoGear RinoSkin Shield Film Screen Protector

Pros Virtually indestructible flexible film

Military-grade material provides superior protection

Easy wet-installation process Cons Only one protector in the pack

If you're always active, you want a screen protector that will protect your phone no matter what you get up to — like this one from RinoGear. The highly flexible film is virtually indestructible, won't yellow over time, and is made from military-grade material that keeps your screen safe from drops, scuffs, and scratches. It's virtually invisible to the naked eye and has an easy wet-installation process for perfect, bubble-free application. It even comes bundled with a microfiber cleaning cloth to keep your screen looking spotless.

RinoGear RinoSkin Shield Film Screen Protector

