The best Samsung Galaxy S22 cases and covers

Samsung’s latest flagship demands the best protection, and if you’ve already pre-ordered your new Samsung Galaxy S22, you’ll want to invest in a case or cover to keep your new phone safe from harm. With its gorgeous 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, the S22 is eye-catching in every color, whether you’ve opted for the black, white, green, or pink gold version. It’s still early days when it comes to phone case releases for the S22, but there are already some great options out there offering excellent protection and stylish looks for your new phone. We’ve rounded up some of the best Samsung Galaxy S22 cases available right now. From official Samsung cases to clear cases and more, our list has something to suit all tastes and budgets.

These cases will all fit the Samsung Galaxy S22. You can also check out our roundup of the best cases for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung Protective Standing Case

The first case on our list will set you back just over $30, but it’s an official Samsung case, so you know it will fit your S22 perfectly. Available in navy, white, pink, or lavender, the Protective Standing Case has a stylish textured back that adds extra grip to your phone. This slim, light case offers MIL-STD 810G – 516.7 military-grade drop protection, keeping your phone safe should it slip through your fingers. It’s wireless charging compatible, too, but perhaps its best feature is the built-in kickstand that folds out for hands-free video calls or Netflix binges.

Samsung Leather Cover

Add some classic style to your S22 with this leather case from Samsung. Crafted from high-quality genuine leather, it comes in a deep green, light gray, or classic black. This slim case clips onto the back of your phone without adding bulk, making it ideal for those who like to slip their phone into a pocket. It’s wireless charging-compatible, so you won’t need to remove the case to juice up your device. True, it will set you back almost $50, but the leather finish will age beautifully, making this case worth every penny.

Olixar Silicone Case

For those who prefer a soft case, Olixar’s silicone case ticks all the boxes. Constructed from a strong, durable gel material, this soft-touch case feels great in your hand while the silicone feel adds nonslip grip, making it less likely you’ll drop your phone.

It’s a slim-fitting case that hugs the S22’s lines perfectly, making it a great choice for those who want to slide their phone into a pocket. Raised bezels around the screen and camera keep both safe from drops or bumps. Pick up this case in two soft sorbet shades, pastel pink or mint green, or opt for classic black.

LoveCases Gel Case

Don’t be fooled by how cute this case is — it offers some serious protection too. Ultrathin, flexible, and lightweight, the Gel Case from LoveCases comes in clear with three patterns: Yellow and white daisies, white stars and moon, or a colorful leopard print. We love the springlike vibe of the daisy option. But back to that protection! The case features a non-slip grip with raised bezels around the camera and screen, and t’is wireless charging-compatible, too. At under $15, it’s one of the cutest and affordable clear cases you’ll find.

Ringke Fusion X Tough Case

If you’re serious about protecting your new phone, but still want to show off its design, this is the case to get. The hybrid design features a crystal-clear polycarbonate back and resilient soft TPU bumper. Toughened shock-absorbing corners and a raised bezel help earn the MIL-STD 810G – 516.6 military-grade drop protection rating, ensuring your phone stays safe from even the worst drops. The outer TPU bumper features ridges and a nonslip design to keep your phone firmly in hand, while a USB-C port cover keeps out dust and dirt.

This slim, futuristic case has a special interior coating that prevents the case from scratching your phone, plus a dot-matrix pattern on the interior to stop bubbles or a rainbow effect. You can pick this case up in clear with black bumpers or in transparent camo with black bumpers. You’d be forgiven for thinking this level of protection would be expensive, but Ringke’s Fusion X Tough Case will only set you back $15 — a bargain for sure.

Oterkin Clear Case

For those who’ve picked up one of the more eye-catching S22 shades, this clear case shows off your new phone in all its glory. The hard PC shell and soft TPU bumper add up to military-grade protection, with airbags in each corner for extra shock protection should you drop your phone. The clear shell is made with anti-yellowing materials, so your case will stay crystal clear over time.

This slim, lightweight case also features an antiscratch coating, ensuring it looks as good as the day you bought it, while raised edges around the screen and camera provide additional protection against bumps and drops. Rounding out the package is a tempered glass screen protector that works with the S22’s fingerprint reader, so you’re getting 360-degree protection for your new phone.

Zizo Bolt Case and Screen Protector

This military-style case features a cool perforated back panel and exposed screws, giving it a futuristic look, but it’s more than just stylish. It offers rugged protection from bumps, drops, and scrapes thanks to its multilayered design. It’s slim enough to slip into a pocket yet includes a built-in kickstand for hands-free viewing or video calls, as well as a heavy-duty 360-degree rotating belt clip, making it the perfect choice for those with active lifestyles. Available in red, black, or blue for under $30, it’s a great investment to keep your new phone safe, whatever you get up to.

K-max Auto-tok Card Case

No list of the best phone cases is complete without a card case — and we love this dual-layer case from K-max, with its soft TPU and shock-resistant PC construction. Available in five colors — marine blue, rose gold, violet, black, and our pick, phantom green — this handy little case features a sliding dual-sprung card slot to the rear that keeps your bank cards and ID securely stowed away. It’s slim enough to slide into a pocket, features raised bezels to protect the S22’s screen and camera, and is compatible with wireless charging and Samsung Pay. At under $20, it won’t break the bank either.

