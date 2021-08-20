The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases and covers

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a solid $1,800 hunk of phone, a foldable reinvention of the smartphone that now packs an IPX8 rating and S Pen support into a pocketable frame. When you buy this sort of high-end kit, you commit yourself to its care and safety — and keeping it out of harm’s way. Smartphone case vendors had plenty of foldable practice in outfitting the second generation of the Galaxy Z Fold, and now they have further perfected new cases for the Z Fold 3. We present our favorites.

Incipio Grip Case

Incipio specializes in the Grip, cutting-edge technology designed to keep your phone safely in hand with superior drop protection. Its grippy exterior resists slippage in all directions and includes protective features like impact struts, a raised-edge bezel, and antimicrobial technology. These prevent drops, shield the phone from impact and other damage, and prevent surface bacteria and germs. Plus, you can still charge the handset wirelessly.

Official Samsung Flip Cover with S Pen Holder

The S-Pen meets the foldable phone with the Z Fold 3, but styluses have a downside: They get lost. Samsung created the problem and then solved it with the Z Fold 3 5G Flip Cover with S Pen that features a dedicated stylus holder placed right at the fold. And that’s not all. Samsung’s Flip Cover is treated with an antimicrobial coating to protect against germs and keep your case clean.

OtterBox Symmetry Series Flex

With the OtterBox Symmetry series, a combination of synthetic rubber, recycled plastic, and polycarbonate surround your Galaxy Z Fold 3 to keep it safe from harm. Lasting antimicrobial technology helps protect the case (but not the screen) against bacteria. Designed with a sleek profile, the case securely attaches to the handset while staying out of the way, and even more importantly, it’s easy to install and remove without damaging the phone. The Symmetry Series Flex provides OtterBox Certified Drop+ Protection when closed, meaning twice as many drops as military standard MIL-STD-810G 516.6.

Ringke Slim Case

The Ringke Slim Case features dual protection for your Galaxy Z Fold 3: A hard slim case constructed with solid polycarbonate shields your phone against drops and scratches. The case measures only 1.5mm wide to allow easy access to ports and buttons. Grippy anti-slip pads anchor the case’s corners so that it easily flips open to access the phone. You can also attach wrist or neck straps with the built-in QuikCatch lanyard hole, though a lanyard is not included.

Spigen Neo Hybrid S Case

Spigen once again lends its name to a lightweight, slim case with a premium matte finish coating and integrated kickstand for hands-free viewing. Open buttons offer a quick, accessible click response and reinforced cutouts for durability and a snug fit.

Presidio Perfect-Clear Fold

The Presidio Perfect Clear Fold is a smart, foldable, one-piece design that adds security and protection while ensuring your phone opens and closes easily. An innovative coating resists yellowing and discoloration. A quick-access groove provides extra ease of use so you don’t have to worry about your fingers slipping while opening the case. The clear phone-cushioning rubber compresses on impact to protect your phone while the case is open or when dropped up to 13 feet. Durable yet slim, this case allows for easy, seamless wireless charging. It also has a built-in antimicrobial treatment to reduce stains and bacteria on the case surface. A raised bezel protects your screen from scratches and breakage should your phone fall and land face-down.

