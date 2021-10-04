The best screen protectors for iPad (2021)

Apple has always featured Corning’s Gorilla Glass for its iPad screens. While iPad glass is pretty tough on its own, it can still shatter, get damaged, or sustain unsightly scratches from fingers, styluses, face-down drops, or objects dropping on it. That damage will deface and interfere with the tablet’s proper use. For that extra added layer of defense, screen protectors can come to the rescue.

Screen protectors are made of either glass or plastic. Glass is sturdy with a high level of clarity to view your onscreen content. It feels similar to the iPad’s native display, as your finger slides across the edge-to-edge protected screen. Plastic screen protectors tend to be a bit thicker but also more durable. While they scratch more easily than glass protectors, and can attract more fingerprints, there’s less risk of permanent damage to your iPad. Some screen protectors feature an anti-glare coating thus ensuring extra privacy by making it harder for casual observers to see what’s on your screen. Oleophobic coatings keep fingerprints from sticking to glass protectors.

If you have purchased a new iPad 2021 — Apple’s 10.2-inch popular basic model — consider shielding it from harm with one of the following highly rated screen protectors. The same screen protectors are also compatible with previous 202o and 2019 iPads. If you’re looking for a case to go with that, have a look at our case recommendations for your 2021 iPad.

JETech Screen Protector

The JETech is a hugely favored choice for your new 10.2-inch iPad, featuring a 9H hardness rating that resists common scratches ad impact. Made with high-quality 0.33mm thick premium tempered glass and rounded edges, it offers excellent transparency and fingertip response. Installation is dust-free, fingerprint-free, one-push easy, and bubble-free.

The package includes the tempered glass screen protector, cleaning cloth, dust removal stick, guide stick, instructions, and a customer service card.

KCT Paperfeel Screen Protector

Specifically designed for compatibility with the iPad 10.2-inch display of the last three iPad generations, the KCT two-pack also works well with the Apple Pencil and other active styluses. The Paperfeel PET film feels like paper when you touch or draw on the screen, as its matte surface gives you better interface control, reduces fingerprints and smudges, and offers a clear high definition view of your content. The special papery texture also minimizes pen tip wear on the Apple Pencil or stylus. An easy installation kit helps you to install the Paperfeel film perfectly.

$14 From Amazon

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Spigen’s Tempered Glass Screen Protector features a 9H screen hardness rating with guaranteed touch-responsiveness and a high degree of clarity that preserves the original interface brightness. An oleophobic coating prevents oils and fingerprints from marring the surface of the screen. It’s case compatible with the last three generations of Spigen iPad 10.2-inch cases.

ESR Screen Protector

Look no further than ESR for premium quality HD screen protection for your new iPad. The screen protector’s glass is up to 99% transparent, preserving your screen’s original Retina quality. It even covers the front camera to protect the camera from scratches without affecting your photos. Its tempered glass, with a 9H-hardness rating, protects your screen from scratches caused by keys, coins, or other hard objects. The screen protector measures 0.3mm, ensuring the touch screen response works just like it did originally, pristine from the box. Bubble-free installation via the included installation frame makes application effortless, giving you perfect alignment.

amFilm Screen Protector

As one of the most popular brands of tablet screen protectors, amFilm is specifically designed to fit your new iPad as well as the previous two iPad generations. It features an open U-shaped cutout for the home button and no camera cutout. Its premium-grade tempered glass is scratch-proof, resilient, clear, and long-lasting — custom fit for optimum screen protection. It absorbs damage from daily wear and tear, and has an oleophobic coating that reduces fingerprints and smudges. The package includes two screen protectors, installation instructions, dust removal stickers, wet and dry wipes, and a squeegee to remove any bubbles.

Like Paper Screen Protector

If you use your iPad for drawing, sketching, or notetaking, have a look at the Like Paper Screen Protector, made especially for Apple Pencil or other active stylus compatibility. Fingerprint- and scratch-resistant with a 3H hardness level, the Like Paper matte coating provides a clean screen with an airless design. The Like Paper uses premium Japanese PET film, and high definition matte material, different from the ordinary matte film. The silicone skin uses self-adsorption adhesion that is designed to push out bubbles and protect your screen from scratching and other damage. The screen protector reduces glare and eyestrain too, while at the same time content remains legible under the strong sunlight. You get a natural feeling when writing on screen, smooth and responsive as a pencil on paper.

