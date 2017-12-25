Treat yo' selfie with one of these 13 apps made to beautify your pics

Love it or hate it, selfies are now a modern fact of life. The iconic self-portraiture has been blowing up every newsfeed from here to Helsinki even before Merriam-Webster officially inducted the term into the English dictionary, quickly capitalizing on the rise of social media and the lightning-quick adoption of camera-equipped smartphones. However, although there is a vast array of selfie styles and types ranging from the iconic to incriminating, all of them would likely benefit from some additional tweaking.

The right smartphone app can do small wonders for your selfie-steem, allowing you to remove unwanted blemishes and adjust skin tones directly on your device. We can’t guarantee your newly minted photos will garner as much acclaim as anything done by the Kardashians, but then again, we sincerely doubt any of them is a proper role model for anyone on this Earth. Sorry, Kim. Here are our picks for the best selfie apps across Android and iOS.

Facetune ($4) The aptly titled Facetune gives you the means to quickly retouch your self-portraits, letting you whiten your teeth, remove red-eye, color unsightly gray hairs, and refine your jawline in addition to a plethora of other tasks. The app can also blur the background to place you in focus, and if you happened to just roll out of bed, you can use it to apply eyeshadow, lipstick, and other makeup. Want even more editing tools? Check out FaceTune’s new sibling app, Enlight, which offers face-beautifying adjustments along with Photoshop-like editing. Download now from: iTunes Google Play

Retrica If you thought Instagram had the filter market on lockdown, think again. Retrica features more than 100 different real-time filters — ranging from retro offerings to those designed to saturate your selfie with a warm, neon glow – all of which you can outfit with an array of classic vignettes. The collage feature and the built-in timer grant you even more options for capturing the perfect set of poses, even if you can’t edit them directly within the app. Download now from: iTunes Google play

Camera+ ($3) Although Camera+ wasn’t specifically designed for capturing selfies, it remains one of the premiere camera apps for iOS. The software gives you a wider range of exposure controls and a slew of advanced settings, such as those for applying a continuous flash, six-times digital zoom, and a timer function. Moreover, there’s enough variation between the preset filters, borders, and scenes modes to appease even the most fickle of high-school teenagers. Download now from: iTunes

Photo Editor by Aviary Photo Editor by Aviary basically falls between Camera+ and Facetune. It offers a host of solid aftereffects for tweaking your selfies within a streamlined interface, letting you stylize your photos with an abundance of purchasable filters and content. Best of all, it conveniently houses tools for whitening your teeth and eliminating unwanted blemishes, along with options for adding captions and turning your vain-ish selfies into memes. It hasn’t been updated in quite some time, since being acquired by Adobe, but it still functions without much issue on newer mobile operating systems, so don’t hesitate to take it for a spin. Especially considering it’s free. Download now from: iTunes Google Play

Snapchat You might not think of Snapchat as a selfie app, but when it comes down to it, what else is it? Sure, it has a built-in social network based on ephemeral photos, videos, and messages, but the truth of the matter is, it has one of the best selfie cameras of any app. From the stickers and animations to the filters and front-facing flash, Snapchat has it all. And the best part is, it’s free and multi-platform. To save a selfie rather than share it with the world, simply download it to your camera roll before you publish it and you’re good to share it wherever your heart desires. Download now from: iTunes Google Play

Instagram Similar to Snapchat, Instagram also offers a collection of features and tools that make for the perfect selfie camera. Very much inspired by Snapchat’s Story feature, Instagram’s Story mode offers filters, stickers, tags, and overlays. You can even draw and add text to images, making it a solid suite to capture and share whatever kind of selfie you’re in the mood for. Just snap the photo you want in your Instagram Story, add the desired effects, and save the image to your phone without posting for the world to see. Voila! You have another simple solution to cross-platform selfie-snapping. Download now from: iTunes Google Play

Frontback Frontback is far more concerned with supplying context than it is touch-up tools. The app uses the front and back cameras to create a single, two-photo diptych that showcases both what you’re seeing in front of you and that soulful expression on your face. It’s essentially a double selfie of sorts, one you can effortlessly share, using the usual social avenues once you’ve managed to land the appropriate face for the occasion at hand. Download now from: iTunes Google Play