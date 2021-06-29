ZTE may not be the word on everyone’s lips where high-end flagship smartphones are concerned, but the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is a strong reason why you can’t dismiss the company so easily. Absent for a while due to U.S. government crackdowns, ZTE has come roaring back with an excellent $749 smartphone. It lacks 5G in the U.S. and some of the features you might get with competitors, like wireless charging and water resistance, but even with those concessions, it’s still a great smartphone.

Like any expensive device, you’re going to want to keep it safe. A protective case is a must these days, and a good one will keep your valuable phone protected from dirt, scratches, bumps, and more — and some even add extra features, like kickstands or wallet functions. Here are some of the best ZTE Axon 30 Ultra cases and covers.

Shantime Soft Silicone Bumper Case

Don’t want a big, bulky case that adds thickness to your phone? You’re not alone there, and this thin case from Shantime will be a great choice for you. It has a sleek, minimalist design without logos or other additions, and the simple black and white color options mean your phone stays understated. That strength is also a weakness, though, and if you’d rather something flashier, you won’t find it here. The TPU is thin and lightweight and should offer decent everyday protection against bumps, scratches, and minor shocks. Best of all, it won’t hit your wallet particularly hard either.

$9 from Amazon

HualaBro PU Leather Flip Cover

Available in a bold red (but also in other more sedate colorways), HualaBro’s PU leather flip cover is a great option if you like to flip your phone open like a retro Star Trek tricorder. A magnetic clasp keeps the case closed, and the front cover helps to keep your display safe, while the TPU inner core keeps the rest of your phone insulated against bumps, scratches, and other minor damage. There’s a card holder on the inside, and it’s a real steal at this price as well.

Chengmi Zmone Slim TPU Case with Magnetic Ring Kickstand

Cases aren’t just for protection — they can add extra functions to your phone as well. The Zmone case from Chengmi is made from slim and sleek TPU, giving a minimalist style to your fancy flagship smartphone. But the real magic is on the back — a magnetic ring can be used to attach it to magnetic phone stands, as a finger-holder to boost your grip, and even as a rudimentary kickstand for watching videos. It’s a great price for what it offers, and while it’s never going to be considered a rugged case, it still protects well enough. It’s a solid case at a great price.

$10 from Amazon

Gift Source PU Leather Wallet Case

We love a good wallet case, and while this certainly isn’t real leather (not at this price), this cheap wallet case from Gift Source will give you everything you’re looking for if your ZTE Axon 30 Ultra also needs to double-up as a purse or wallet. The inner TPU shell keeps your device safe from bumps and shocks, while the tough PU leather resists scratches, dirt, and other hazards. It folds into a kickstand when needed (as in the image above), and it lends a certain business executive chic as well. It’s a nice little wallet case that won’t burn up your budget.

$10 from Amazon

Official ZTE Exclusive PU Leather Case

Why not go straight to the source when looking for protection? ZTE offers its own protective options for its phone, and they’re as high-quality as you might expect. This case is made from durable and easy-to-clean PU leather that feels great in the hand and offers some fairly strong protection for your phone. The leather-like texture adds grip while also adding resistance against scratches and minor drops. Sure, the color is bright, to say the least, but it’s a cool, racecar-like color in real life and really announces its presence, as a flagship phone should. It’s the most expensive option on this list, but it’s still a steal.

