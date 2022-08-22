 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

This Android tablet uses the internet without Wi-Fi or a SIM card

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By

Blackview is mostly known for making devices designed to withstand harsh treatment, and today the company announced the launch of a tablet that doesn’t require Wi-Fi or a SIM card for users to access the internet. The Tab 13 is a little bit different from the rest of Blackview’s lineup of sturdy devices as it doesn’t feature any of the protective layers that the company is known for. However, its internet connection options make it stand out for reasons all on its own.

Instead of relying on Wi-Fi or other sources of connection, the Tab 13 makes use of SIMO, a service that relies on a digital SIM card (also known as an eSIM) to keep devices connected. The exact specifications of how SIMO’s Wi-Fi and SIM card-less connection works aren’t entirely clear from the company’s website, but the Tab 13 promises painless and easy connection to SIMO subscribers in more than 135 countries across the world.

The Blackview Tab 13 showing the SIMO logo on its display.
Blackview

Although it doesn’t sport the same built-in protective measures as the rest of Blackview’s offerings, the Tab 13 falls in line with other Blackview products as a device perfect for traveling. Because of things like its SIM card-less connection, massive 7280mAh battery cell, and easily portable size, it could be a solid pick for those looking for a dependable tablet to take with them on the go.

Unfortunately, the rest of the Tab 13 specs aren’t much to write home about. It runs on Doke OS_P 3.0, which is based on Android 12, and sports the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. There’s also 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The tablet features three cameras, but with how low resolution the 0.3MP lens is on the rear, it may as well just have two: an 8MP front-facing selfie lens and a 13MP rear camera that will undoubtedly do all the heavy lifting for the 0.3MP shooter it’s paired with.

While there’s a lot to be desired when it comes to the technical specs of the Tab 13, it’s not meant to be a flagship powerhouse. Instead, it’s aimed at travelers who aren’t looking to engage with the hassle of switching out SIM cards or finding solid Wi-Fi connections thanks to the SIMO features it comes paired with. It’s worth pointing out that to use SIMO, device owners will need to purchase a subscription, but luckily, plans are relatively cheap and certainly less involved than navigating multiple SIM cards.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

Watch the Pixel 6a get roughed up in this harsh durability test

google pixel 6a durability test

I desperately want a foldable iPhone, but iOS still isn’t ready for it

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 sitting on a table.

Pixel 7: Everything we know about Google’s 2022 flagship

A variety of Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pros sit on a purple background.

Google Pixel 7 duo pops up on video, gives a close look at the size difference

Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro

This 3-in-1 MagSafe stand charges your iPhone with a twist

Ugreen 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand.

The Kindle Paperwhite just got a rare discount

A person reads on an Amazon Kindle Paperwhite outdoors.

Top mobile space-saving gadgets for your home

The Belkin 3-in-1 charger can charge your phone, Airpods, and Apple watch at the same time.

Best Phone Deals: Save on Google Pixel 6, Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro cameras seen from the back.

Why the Galaxy Z Fold 4 still hasn’t convinced me to switch to a foldable phone

The back of the open Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The best webcams for 2022

I added a camera to my Apple Watch and this is what happened

Apple Watch with Wristcam showing selfie view.

Best iPhone deals and sales for August 2022

iPhone 13 Pro in blue.