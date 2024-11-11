 Skip to main content
Boost Mobile’s 5G network is becoming a real threat to other carriers

By
Boost Mobile store.
Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile has always been seen as a smaller phone service provider, but the trade-off of that is the lower prices it offers. The company has now announced major upgrades to its growing 5G network.

Previously, Boost Mobile operated as an MVNO (or mobile virtual network operator). In other words, Boost didn’t have its own towers — it sort of piggybacked off the towers of other networks.

Now, Boost Mobile is announcing it covers 70% of the country with its own 5G towers and provides 99% service coverage through roaming partners. The company also plans to invest more than $10 billion to build out its own 5G network — a network that, interestingly enough, is showing faster speeds than AT&T and Verizon. According to a study by Ookla, users with an iPhone 16 or a Samsung Galaxy S24 can get speeds up to 1 Gbps.

And for folks on a budget (which is quite a few of us these days), Boost Mobile offers up to 40% in savings compared to its competitors. The company announced the plans earlier this year, offering four different options: an Unlimited plan for $25, an Unlimited Plus plan for $50, an Unlimited Premium plan for $60, and an Infinite Access Plan for $65. To put things in perspective, Verizon’s lowest-cost plan starts at $30.

Summit 5G.
Boost Mobile’s Summit 5G phone Boost Mobile

In addition to the 5G news, Boost Mobile is also launching a concerted effort to attract new customers with holiday specials. Customers can get $1,000 off a new iPhone 16 or Galaxy device by signing up for the Infinite Access plan, which also enables an upgrade every year without a trade-in. Purchasing any new phone over $299 comes with a free year of service through BoostMobile.com and discounts on brand-exclusive smartphones.

Speaking of smartphones, Boost has announced the Summit 5G, an affordable 5G phone exclusive to Boost Mobile. It has a 6.6-inch display, a 13MP camera, a 5MP selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.

It’s clear from these decisions that Boost intends to become a significant competitor not only in the smartphone arena, but also as a carrier. At a time when phone plans are continue to increase in cost, Boost Mobile’s affordability stance could give it an edge.

