Bored? Two classic BioWare RPGs are free on Android for a limited time

If you’re looking for a way to pass the time but none of your current mobile titles appeal to you, go to the Epic Games Store and download Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II. Both are free on the Epic Games Store mobile app until March 20, and once you download them, they’re yours forever.

Unfortunately, this only applies to Android users — although if you live in the EU, you can also get these free on iOS. Both titles are examples of BioWare at its finest. These early-Xbox era RPGs offer dozens of hours of playtime, and these aren’t flimsy mobile ports — each is the full-fledged game.

The stories of the games are set roughly 4,000 years before the events of the main Star Wars films and let you immerse yourself in the world of the Jedi. Don’t worry about controls; both games are well-suited for mobile play, and they still hold up two decades later.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II | Mobile Trailer

Mobile gaming is growing increasingly popular as time goes on, and Epic Games has been targeting the mobile market for months. The company already released multiple other games like Cultist Simulator, Machinarium, Rocket League Sideswipe, and many more.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is due to get a full remake for the PlayStation 5, although the exact date of its release is as unknown as the mysteries of the Force. Even so, the original games are still a ton of fun, and since both are free, you have nothing to lose by downloading them for a day when you feel the urge to swing a Lightsaber.