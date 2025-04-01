 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Don’t forget the case! Our favorite clear iPhone 16e case is just $17 today

By
CASEKOO Crystal Clear Case for iPhone 16e
CASEKOO

Whether you’ve ordered an iPhone 16e and are waiting for it to arrive, got one from the beginning and still don’t have a case, or are planning to get an iPhone 16e soon, the story is the same: You need one of the best iPhone 16e cases to keep it protected. One of our favorites, the CASEKOO Crystal Clear Case is, well, a very clear case for the iPhone 16e. And right now you can get it for $17 instead of $23. That’s a 26% discount and a savings of $6 on a case that will keep your new iPhone 16e protected while also showing the phone’s natural brilliance. Tap the button below to get the case now (cases really aren’t too complex to understand) or keep reading to see why we like it and why over 500 people have bought this case on Amazon over the past month.

Why you should buy the CASEKOO Crystal Clear Case for your iPhone 16e

You should buy this case because it is $17 (at least while this deal lasts) and will keep your $599 iPhone 16e safe for years. Even if you rotate phones every year and a half, this deal is still less than a dollar of case per month.

But if you aren’t case skeptical, you probably already knew the value of a case. Instead, you need to know why to buy this case. The CASEKOO Crystal Clear Case is, indeed, very clear and does not add much bulk or weight to the phone (it weighs a mere 3.2 ounces), gives your phone 12 foot drop protection, and is made from never-yellowing materials. This case will look and feel good for the long term. It even comes with a phone stand so you can prop your phone up on a table and not have to hold it.

Related

Get your CASEKOO Crystal Clear Case and keep your iPhone 16e safe for just $17 today by tapping the button below. This is a special price that is 26% less than the usual $23, a discount of $6. This is nothing worth procrastinating about — you could drop your phone any second.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
The 20 best Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max cases for 2024
iPhone 16 Pro Max in Desert Titanium.

The Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max has been making waves since its release in September 2024. Sporting the largest display ever on an iPhone at 6.9 inches, with slimmer bezels for a more immersive viewing experience, the 16 Pro Max retains the elegant design of its predecessors while introducing exciting new features. As is tradition, those impressive upgrades come with a wave of new cases designed to protect this premium device.

One standout addition is the dedicated Camera Control button that offers quicker access to capturing photos and videos, along with enhanced camera capabilities for both. Under the hood, the new A18 Pro chip promises greater efficiency, translating to longer battery life and even smoother performance. It features the same titanium frame, matte glass back, Ceramic Shield display, and IP68 dust and water resistance rating as its predecessor. And, for those who love a fresh aesthetic, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is now available in a striking new color: Desert Titanium.

Read more
One of my favorite iPhone accessories is on sale for Prime Day
Anker Nano 30W Power Bank with USB-C in green in hand.

Amazon Prime Day is here, and it’s the perfect time to grab some essential mobile accessories for your smartphone, like the new iPhone 16 or Google Pixel 9. Or maybe you're looking for something for someone else who could certainly benefit from some new gear.

Anker is a trusted brand name in the mobile accessory space, as it makes some of the best cables, chargers, screen protectors, and portable power banks. This specific one, however, is the ultimate in portable convenience, as it has an integrated USB-C (or Lightning) cable, a foldable AC plug, USB-C port, and even charges at 30 watts. It comes in multiple colors and is just .

Read more
Get free gear with the purchase of a SUPCASE or i-Blason iPhone 16 case
i-Blason Belt Bag free gear with purchase of iPhone 16 case

It's not often that freebies come along, but the current deal that SUPCASE and i-Blason are offering nets you one free item with the purchase of an iPhone 16 series case. More specifically, with the SUPCASE iPhone 16 cases you'll get a free branded beanie, no coupon code needed. With the purchase of i-Blason iPhone 16 series cases, on the other hand, you'll get a free belt bag, which is a great option to carry a small amount of valuables with you on a day trip. The freebies are only available while supplies last, which means they could run out soon if there's enough demand.

 
Why you should shop this deal on SUPCASE or i-Blason iPhone 16 cases

Read more