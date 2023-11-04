 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

I turned my iPhone into one of 2023’s coolest Android phones

Christine Romero-Chan
By
iPhone 15 Pro in Casetify Nothing Case (left) and a Nothing Phone 2 side-by-side.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

It feels like the smartphone market has plateaued in terms of design. With the exception of folding phones and flip phones, pretty much all handsets today are glass and metal slabs. And to top it off, most smartphones come in the most drab and boring colors possible.

That’s why the Nothing Phone 2 is one of the most interesting smartphones out there in terms of design and aesthetics. It features a transparent glass back that lets you see its internal components, and there are even LED lights that serve multiple purposes. The Nothing Phone is completely unique and stands out from a sea of otherwise boring phone designs, and it feels really special because of that.

Recommended Videos

Casetify, a mobile accessory brand that’s well known for having tons of designs and customized phone cases, has partnered with Nothing for a collaboration that no one saw coming. With the Casetify x Nothing collab, you can now turn your iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, or Google Pixel device into a Nothing Phone … kind of.

Related

A case for the techies

iPhone 15 Pro in Casetify Nothing Case along with a Nothing Phone 2.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

There are actually four different case designs in the Casetify x Nothing collection: Case (1), Case (2), Case (3), and Case (4). The first two are based on the actual Nothing Phone 2 design, in both black and white, while the other two cases are more about the Nothing logo aesthetic, also in black and white.

I’m a big fan of the Nothing Phone 2 design, so I wanted to check out the Case (1) for my iPhone 15 Pro. It comes in four different case styles for the iPhone (from the iPhone X to the iPhone 15 Pro Max): the best-selling Impact Case (with or without MagSafe), the Mirror Case with MagSafe, the new Impact Ring Stand Case with MagSafe, and the Bounce Case with MagSafe. For Samsung, it’s available for the S22 and S23 series, while Google options are for the Pixel 6/6 Pro and Pixel 7/7 Pro. Samsung and Google options are only available in the Impact Case style.

The Nothing Phone 2 design is printed on the back of the case, which is mostly composed of a material that’s made with recycled phone cases. For the most part, the printed design is fairly accurate to what the actual back of the Nothing Phone 2 looks like.

iPhone 15 Pro in Casetify Nothing Case showing back texture.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

Casetify did add some texture to the case by slightly elevating the ridges along the wireless charging coil part of the design, as well as the curvature in the bottom left corner, where the Nothing logo is (like on the actual phone). There are also curved white stripes to simulate how the Nothing Phone 2 looks like when the Glyph interface is lit up. Lastly, Casetify really did a great job nailing the details, as you even have the regulatory compliance symbols in the bottom right corner (with some alterations since this isn’t an actual phone).

Overall, the design of the Case (1) from Casetify is pretty spot-on, with a few adjustments made to make the design work with an iPhone 15 Pro. For example, I wish that the ring around the camera bump would have just been plain white like the other light strips (since the Nothing Phone 2 has lights around the camera module) rather than have the Casetify logo emblazoned in white on black. And, of course, the gigantic camera module cuts into the upper half of the white light strip, making it a bit imperfect.

Still, if you’ve ever wished you could turn your iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, or Google Pixel phone into a Nothing Phone, this case helps achieve that aesthetic.

It’s not just about looks

iPhone 15 Pro in Casetify Nothing Case.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

The Nothing collaboration is just one of many different designs that Casetify has in its portfolio. I’ve been using Casetify cases for several years now, and the Impact case is one of my personal favorites. Though Casetify cases aren’t cheap (they start at around $52 and up), they are incredibly tough and durable while retaining a pretty slim profile.

The Impact Case, which is my preferred style, has military-grade drop protection up to 8.2 feet. As someone who tends to drop the phone a lot, I’m always confident that the Casetify case will absorb any shock from impact, and the actual iPhone is safe and sound while the case itself gets banged up a bit.

iPhone 15 Pro in Casetify Nothing Case showing action button cutout.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

The profile of the Impact case is not too bulky, and it’s pretty easy to get it in and out of legging pockets. The edges are somewhat glossy, but it adds additional grip, which is always welcome.

I also love that Casetify has incredibly tactile buttons. However, I wish it used an actual cover for the Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro. Instead, it currently features a cutout, though the button is still quite accessible since it’s not too recessed, unlike other cases I’ve tried recently.

The phone case no one expected

iPhone 15 Pro in Casetify Nothing Case and a Nothing Phone 2.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

This is definitely one of the more silly but fun collaborations that I’ve seen Casetify do. I definitely did not expect it, and I don’t think anyone else did either. When the news of this collaboration hit my inbox, I knew I had to check it out.

Nothing has always had a cool phone design, while the iPhone has mostly grown stale, so I was excited to dress up my iPhone 15 Pro as a Nothing Phone 2. And Casetify absolutely didn’t disappoint.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christine Romero-Chan
Christine Romero-Chan
Staff Writer, Mobile
Christine Romero-Chan has been writing about technology, specifically Apple, for over a decade. She graduated from California…
I was wrong about the iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro display with iPhone 15 Pro Max in background.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max was my first big iPhone ever, and I enjoyed the experience so much that I called it my favorite phone of 2022. That was primarily due to the exceptional battery life, which overshadowed my minor grievances with the camera. But the following year, shifting to the iPhone 14 Pro Max was a not-so-fun experience. Apple dropped the ball on battery life, the Dynamic Island wasn’t very useful for the first four months, the heavier design was unergonomic, and the cameras had issues as well.

This year, I decided to opt for the non-Max variant and go for the smaller iPhone 15 Pro. A month later, I can confidently say that this is the best Pro iPhone I’ve ever used. And that’s because of the number of ways it’s improved over its predecessor.
The iPhone 15 Pro is the perfect size
iPhone 15 Pro's slightly curved edges (left) compared to the sharp edges of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

Read more
Apple’s new in-store device aimed at improving iPhone setup process
iPhone 15 Pro Max lying on the ground surrounded by leaves.

Apple has tackled a minor annoyance that can sometimes impact iPhone customers.

You might know it. It’s when you take your new iPhone from the box, set it up, and discover that the iOS software already requires an important update.

Read more
I found the perfect iPhone 15 accessory, and it’s only $50
Anker Nano 30W Power Bank with USB-C in green with a green iPhone 15.

I’m on my iPhone 15 Pro a lot. Especially during my frequent visits to Disneyland, I rely heavily on my iPhone — or whatever smartphone I happen to have with me that day. Even if it’s not Disneyland, if I know I’m going to be out for most of the day, I always have to have an external battery pack with me.

I’ve gone through a lot of power banks, and one thing that I don’t particularly like about most of them is the fact that you need to provide your own cable. Lately, I’ve leaned more toward MagSafe power banks or ones that have an integrated, built-in cable because, hey, convenience factor!

Read more