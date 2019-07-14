Digital Trends
Mobile

Chess grandmaster accused of using smartphone to cheat during contest

Trevor Mogg
By

Sneaking off to the bathroom with your smartphone to check the best way to beat your opponent is probably the worst move you can make in a game of chess, but that’s the accusation being leveled at grandmaster Igors Rausis after he was allegedly caught in the act on Friday.

Rausis was playing in a tournament in Strasbourg, France, when he headed to the bathroom for a break. A short while later, a smartphone was found in the cubicle, with the chess player subsequently signing a declaration confirming that the device was his.

Pressure on the player grew when social media users started circulating a photo — also published by The Times — purporting to show Rausis during Friday’s bathroom break. In the image, he can be seen checking his phone while sitting on the closed lid of the toilet.

The Latvian-Czech player later appeared to admit having used his phone during the bathroom break, telling Chess.com, “I simply lost my mind yesterday,” and adding, “I played my last game of chess already.” However, the publication noted that at this stage it’s still not clear if he was receiving assistance from software or perhaps other means.

While there’s no proven evidence suggesting 58-year-old Rausis used a smartphone to aid his chess performances prior to Friday, chess fans have long suspected his behavior after noticing his player rating improving at an unusually fast speed.

In fact, Yuri Garrett of the World Chess Federation (FIDE) revealed on Friday that officials had been closely following “a player” for months after using software designed to alert them to unusual performances and trends among players.

Phones have been banned at chess tournaments for several years now, with some high-profile events requiring players to pass through metal detectors before a game begins. However, this doesn’t prevent a phone from being hidden in a bathroom before a game begins.

FIDE’s ethics committee is now examining Rausis’ case to decide how to proceed. We’ve reached out to the organization to find out more about how it believes the phone may have been used and we’ll update this piece if we hear back.

This isn’t the first case of a top chess player facing accusations of using a smartphone to cheat during a tournament. In 2015, Georgian grandmaster Gaioz Nigalidze was stripped of his title and given a three-year ban after he was found to have used a chess app during a game at an international tournament in Dubai. Following multiple trips to the bathroom during the game, officials checked the cubicle and found a phone hidden inside. The device had a chess app mirroring the setup of the current board. Officials were able to confirm the phone belonged to Nigalidze as it was also logged into his Facebook account.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best Prime Day deals 2019: Walmart, smartwatch, and Nintendo Switch discounts
qualcomm snapdragon 5g devices mwc 2019 phones moto z3
Mobile

People are buying 5G phones when they don’t even have 5G

5G promises to change entire industries forever. Despite a slow rollout, people are buying 5G smartphones even when they can't access 5G networks, according to a new report from Counterpoint Research.
Posted By Corey Gaskin
samsung galaxy s9 review
Deals

Amazon shaves $100 off Samsung Galaxy S9 ahead of Prime Day 2019

If you're looking for a deal on a high-end smartphone with a headphone jack, then your search might as well be over with the Samsung Galaxy S9. Amazon shaved $100 off its list price of $600 and is currently selling under $500.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
samsung galaxy a20 a50 a70 us release news
Deals

Amazon Drops prices on Samsung Galaxy smartphones before Prime Day

The Samsung Galaxy A series is a sub-flagship range of smartphones that sits right below the prestigious S series. Get both quality design and performance as the A10 and A20 had their prices slashed on Amazon by up to 23%.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
samsung fast charge wireless charging stand amazon prime day deal qi certified
Deals

Amazon cuts 33% off the Samsung Qi-Certified Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand

Upgrade to a more current smartphone during Prime Day 2019 and complete your shopping experience by also buying the Samsung Qi-Certified Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand for $40 on Amazon.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Wearables

Not on my watch: How to fix the most annoying Apple Watch problems

Have you been struggling with one or several Apple Watch problems? Here, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most common issues people are having, along with a few workarounds and fixes for dealing with them.
Posted By Simon Hill
best hurricane trackers florence
Emerging Tech

Stay up to date on Tropical Storm Barry's path with these apps and websites

Looking to track Tropical Storm Barry as it makes landfall and heads into the southeastern U.S.? We've assembled a list of the best hurricane tracking apps and websites to stay ahead of the storm, and out of harm's way.
Posted By Ed Oswald
watchos 6 news app store
Mobile

Apple backs down, returns parental control app OurPact to App Store

Parental control app OurPact has returned to the iOS App Store, several months after it was removed due to privacy concerns. In April Apple removed parental control apps which used a technology called Mobile Device Management (MDM).
Posted By Georgina Torbet
iphone-xr
Mobile

The best prepaid phones aren't just for the budget conscious anymore

A prepaid phone, coupled with a prepaid plan, frees you from multi-year contracts and lets you organize your budget without worrying about your credit rating. It's great for people who use their phone only occasionally or for emergencies.
Posted By Jackie Dove
apple ipad mini 2019 review 14b
Deals

Apple iPads and iPad Pros get big discounts ahead of Prime Day

Apple's iPads have aged line wine and there's never been a better time to buy one. These Prime Day deals make now an even sweeter time to grab an iPad -- better still, you don’t even need a Prime membership. Your next tablet is right…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Apple iPhone X Review
Mobile

Find out how to fix dropped calls, Face ID fails, and more on the iPhone X

Every smartphone has problems, and Apple's $1,000 iPhone X is no different. Here's a collection of iPhone X problems we found people complaining about, and potential solutions to fix them.
Posted By Simon Hill
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Wearables

The Best Prime Day smartwatch deals: Fitbit, Samsung, and Apple Watch discounts

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is around the corner, and while there are likely to be deals on TVs, gaming consoles, and more, there will also likely be some great deals on smartwatches. Here's what we know about all the smartwatch deals.
Posted By Christian de Looper
why fitness trackers are losing popularity fitbit versa jacket lifestyle
Deals

Walmart cuts prices on Apple Watch and Fitbit smartwatches before Prime Day

We've been monitoring Prime Day smartwatch deals over the last week or so, and many of the most attractive sales appear to be on fitness watches. Apple and Fitbit, in particular, are offering discounts on the Versa and Series 3 models.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
LG G8 ThinQ
Mobile

Master your LG G8 ThinQ with these handy tips and tricks

The LG G8 ThinQ launched with more than a few cutting-edge features. It has since been discounted, making it a more valuable buy, so we're making sure you get your money's worth with the best LG G8 ThinQ tips and tricks for your new phone.
Posted By Corey Gaskin
iphone 6 explodes in hands of 11 year old girl exploded
Mobile

Apple investigates report of an iPhone 6 exploding while in hands of girl, 11

Apple is investigating a reported incident of an iPhone 6 explosion in California, while the device was in the hands of an 11-year-old girl. The reason behind the iPhone bursting into flames is still unknown.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit