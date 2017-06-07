Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
HPlayer
Download and watche videos from your Dropbox, Google Drive, iCloud, OneDrive, Box, and other cloud drives on your iPhone even if you’re offline.
Splashtop Personal
Use Splashtop to access your computer on the local network with best-in-class video-streaming performance. View and edit Microsoft Office and PDF files, and put your Mac in your pocket.
ScanBee
ScanBee turns your iPhone into a portable scanner. It allows you to scan any document into a high-quality PDF file.
Instaflash
Instaflash is your go to photo app with all the tools you need to perfect your photos instantly. Transform dark and dull shots into vibrant photos and amaze your friends and family.
MailTime Pro
MailTime makes email as easy as text messaging. We reformat your cluttered email threads into clean chat bubbles. The app connects with an unlimited number of email accounts.
WidgetCal
This app shows weekly or monthly view for your events and reminders, all with a beautiful layout directly in your Notification Center. Access your calendar without hassle.
