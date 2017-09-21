Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
ChainWise
Choose your favorite restaurants and then quickly find them nearby or in any city. ChainWise is perfect for traveling or just choosing a restaurant near home.
Storm It
Storm is a simple app that allows you to add or collect your ideas and thoughts and share them as a tweetstorm on Twitter.
So if you have thoughts and comments that are just too long for the 140-character limit, this is the app for you.
Cheerleader
Get the positivity flowing! Procrastination begone. We all need that little boost to get through our day. With Cheerleader, you will have your own cheerful, miniature promoter.
RadOnc Reference
This is the first comprehensive iPhone reference application for Radiation Oncologists. This project is intended to be a collaborative effort. Feedback and suggestions from the RadOnc community will directly inform new development efforts.
Blue
Blue provides 36-hour weather forecasts relevant to your location in a fast and fun interface. Swipe up to see each hour represented in a beautiful gradient visual—whether in Fiji, or just at work.
InstaWeb
InstaWeb is a powerful tool for iPhone and iPad to convert any website to PDF very quickly and easily. InstaWeb also features a clutter remover to create clean and ready-to-read PDFs.
