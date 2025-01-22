 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

Does the Samsung Galaxy S25 have a headphone jack?

By
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Samsung had another exciting lineup of flagship smartphones to show off at this week’s Galaxy Unpacked event. Although there weren’t too many surprises, this year’s Galaxy S25 models take the lineup to new heights with a more refined aesthetic for the Galaxy S25 Ultra and more power and longer battery life across the board, thanks to Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

Nevertheless, Samsung leaves us with one nagging question when it introduces each year’s latest Galaxy S series models: will this year mark the return for the headphone jack? Bluetooth headphones may be all the rage these years, and Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 3 Pro make a great companion for the company’s high-end smartphones, but some folks still understandably prefer wired connections for greater reliability and higher sound quality.

Recommended Videos

The Galaxy S25 does not have a headphone jack

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and S Pen stylus.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

After mocking Apple for removing the headphone jack on the 2016 iPhone 7, Samsung eventually decided this wasn’t such a bad idea. After all, the headphone jack takes up space in a smartphone that can be put to better use, and by the time the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series came along in 2019, Samsung had followed in Apple’s footsteps — at least for its flagship phones.

Related

The wallet-friendly Galaxy A1x series held out for much longer, presumably because Samsung recognized that folks on tight budgets were the least likely to splurge on wireless headphones. However, after the affordable Galaxy Buds FE came along in late 2023, we weren’t all that surprised when the Galaxy A16 joined the jack-less club.

That decision makes it a safe bet that the headphone jack is gone for good. Over the past few years, a 3.5mm audio port has become a hallmark of lower-end phones, which has put it well beneath the pedigree of the Galaxy S25 series.

Alternatives to the missing headphone jack

Fiio KA15 mobile headphone DAC/amp.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

That’s not to say that wired listeners are entirely left out. The 3.5mm headphone jack is one of these things that’s become very “last decade,” and Samsung and other Android makers have had an ace up their collective sleeves for years in the form of USB-C.

While Apple spent years forcing audiophiles to rely on its proprietary Lightning port to get wired audio, Samsung began its switch to USB-C with the Galaxy Note 7 in 2016 — the same year the iPhone 7 dropped the headphone jack. By 2017, all of its flagship smartphones had made the switch, and by the early 2020s, it wasn’t hard to find wired USB-C models among even the most affordable headphones. USB-C to 3.5mm adapters were also plentiful, allowing folks to use their preferred traditional headphones.

USB-C audio has a distinct advantage over traditional 3.5mm headphone jacks because it offers an effectively lossless digital audio path. Traditional wired headphones require an analog signal, which means your digital music has to be converted to analog inside the phone. Even in the days when 3.5mm headphone jacks were abundant, many music fans with more discerning eardrums chose to supply their own digital-to-analog converters (DACs) that could deliver far higher quality than the DAC built into most smartphones.

Astell&Kern USB C Dual DAC Cable.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

DACs are still the preferred gear for audiophiles with premium cans, but most folks can get by with USB-C dongles that cost as little as $10. Most of those won’t do much better than the DAC that was once built into Samsung’s 3.5mm jacks, but that’s not going to matter much unless you’re using expensive wired earbuds or headphones and listening to a high-fidelity lossless audio source such as Apple Music, Amazon Music, or Tidal. Other popular streaming services like Spotify cap out at 256–320kbps, well below the fidelity that an expensive DAC can deliver.

This all assumes that you’re really sold on the idea of wired audio. If quality is your primary concern, you may be pleasantly surprised by how well Samsung’s Galaxy Buds play with Samsung’s flagship phones. The company’s proprietary Samsung Seamless Codec (SSC) can deliver near-lossless bitrates over Bluetooth, easily giving all but the priciest DAC and wired headphone combos a run for their money.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro in front of case.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

You don’t have to go with Samsung’s buds, though. If you lean more toward on-ear or over-ear models, plenty of excellent wireless headphones have similar hi-res codecs. Only Samsung’s earbuds support SSC, but the Galaxy S25 lineup can also deliver audio using Sony’s LDAC, the key codec in the fantastic Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones.

While none of these will rival a good set of wired headphones with a high-end DAC, the best can easily surpass what you’d get from a traditional 3.5mm headphone jack or a basic $10 USB-C dongle. Still, wired headphones are hard to beat if all you’re looking for is something cheap and cheerful.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Hollington
Jesse Hollington
Mobile Writer
Jesse has been a Mobile Writer for Digital Trends since 2021 and a technology enthusiast for his entire life — he was…
Latest Galaxy S25 details tease us ahead of Unpacked reveal
Someone holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, showing the back of the phone.

Marketing materials for the Galaxy S25 Ultra have leaked that confirm quite a few features, along with other leaks that hint about the phone's eventual price. Known tipster Evan Blass released a slew of S25 Ultra marketing materials that highlight several interesting features. The materials focus heavily on the camera quality, citing a feature called the ProScaler as a way to take high-resolution photos. The materials also talk about the camera's Night Video with Audio Eraser ability, which helps you take more clear nighttime videos. After you've finished recording, you can use the onboard AI to cut out unwanted voices, noise, wind sounds, bird chirps, the hum of a crowd, and even music.

One feature that hasn't been talked about much is the Smart Switch tool, which makes it easy to move your content from one device to another. Gone are the days when transferring assets to a new phone required professional intervention; you can now do it yourself with just a few clicks. It comes as no surprise that AI is one of the biggest features, but it is concerning that the fine print lists only one year of free AI features. The Galaxy S24 is promised two years of free features, so it's curious that Samsung isn't extending the trial period for the same length of time.

Read more
Conflicting reports on the Galaxy S25 Slim have me worried
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's camera lenses.

The Galaxy S25 Slim has been the subject of much discussion and speculation, but the latest leaks suggest it won't be coming to the US market — at least through any US-based carriers. It could still be available in different ways.

Evan Blass, a tipster responsible for a large amount of the information we know about the S25 series, posted on X that the S25 Slim "will almost certainly not be offered through US carriers. In the markets where it is offered, expect it to be positioned between the S25 Plus and Ultra, marketing- and price-wise."

Read more
We’re already getting hints about cool Galaxy S26 tech
Side profile of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 — yes, you read that correctly — might get a big battery life boost. Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is just five days away, poised and ready to reveal all the details about the Galaxy S25 lineup, so the last thing we expected was to hear whispers about the Galaxy S26 this early on, but after Samsung's reveal that it plans to use high-density battery tech in its wearables, the obvious question became: when will phones get it?

The Galaxy S26 might come with a silicon-carbon battery, according to tipster Jukanlosreve. They cite Ice Universe, another trusted leaker, as their source — and if that's true, then it lends credence to the rumor. Ice Universe has a particularly solid track record. Silicon-carbon batteries provide great energy density versus traditional batteries; in other words, they're smaller and hold both more charge and less heat potential.

Read more