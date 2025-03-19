 Skip to main content
Don’t expect faster charging speeds on Galaxy Z Fold 7

You may be disappointed if you hoped that Samsung would enhance the charging speed for its future foldable devices. Recently leaked certifications confirm that the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 will maintain the same wired charging speeds as their predecessors.

According to China’s 3C authority (via Android Headlines), which recently certified both handsets, both phones are expected to retain a charging speed of 25W and feature a dedicated Samsung EP-TA800 charger, which maxes out at 25W.

This news is disappointing, especially since the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra support 45W charging speeds. This situation is particularly concerning given that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, like their predecessors, are expected to be premium devices when unveiled later this year.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is anticipated to feature an upgraded 200MP primary camera. It will also have larger displays and a less prominent crease on the screen, making for a more seamless look. Additionally, this new model is expected to be thinner than its predecessor. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will have a more extensive cover display. Both devices are set to include improved chipsets.

However, beyond these enhancements, we do not expect many significant changes in either foldable device. Rumors indicate that Samsung is not planning substantial updates for the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip models until 2026.

Samsung will likely reveal its latest foldable devices at a Galaxy Unpacked event this summer. A Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 could also be shown at the same event, with release dates to follow soon.

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
