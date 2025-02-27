 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Shopping on eBay is getting easier with handy shipping features

By
New shipping and delivery filters on eBay
eBay

eBay is adding a handful of new features that will come as a sigh of relief to shoppers hunting for local deals, but who often get blindsided by shipping options. The online marketplace says it has used artificial intelligence to streamline its vast seller network based on factors like business history, location, shopping options, and more.

The most notable change is going to be a delivery estimate on the product card. For each listing, customers will see the details of how many days it is going to take for the product to arrive at their doorsteps.

Recommended Videos

The product card will also explicitly mention whether the shipping is going to be free, or if it will cost extra atop the quoted price. To make the experience even easier, there’s a new filter that lets users shorten their search to products that ship quickly or allow local pickup.

eBay listings with new filter options
eBay

There will be a total of three new filters underneath the “Shipping and pickup” dashboard. In the dropdown, users can choose to only see products that come with free delivery, or those that can arrive within the next 2-4 days.

The idea is not too dissimilar from rivals such as Amazon, which allow users to look for products that can be delivered on the same day. The final addition to eBay’s updated user interface is a local pickup option.

This one can tone down the search results to only product listings that can be picked up locally within a certain range. When buying used products, shoppers often prefer in-person pickup as that gives them an opportunity to examine the product before paying for it.

Trusted business badge on eBay
eBay

Going a step further, eBay will also show the exact distance of the seller, so that buyers can gauge whether local pick-up is feasible for them. Once again, these are not novel changes, but it’s a convenient addition, nonetheless.

The company is also rolling out a new eBay Top-Service badge for sellers that meet its trust and healthy business criteria. Currently available only in Germany, this badge also marks an end for older certification systems such as “eBay Plus.”

The objective here is to make sure that buyers can conveniently find a business or items that “meet high-quality retail standards, such as fast and free shipping, free returns, and trusted sellers,” says the company.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
Google gifts Pixel 9 owners fresh AI tools including new scam protection feature
Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL in hand.

Google is making it significantly harder for scammers to reach Pixel device owners. It plans to introduce new scam detection features for the Phone by Google and Google Messages apps in March, courtesy of AI.

According to a post on the Google Store, the new feature identifies conversation patterns most likely associated with scammers.

Read more
Our first look at the Galaxy Z Flip 7 reveals more than just design
A person taking a photo with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

We finally know what the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will look like, and it's hard not to be enamored with its Gameboy SP vibes. The Z Flip 7 will have a 3.6-inch cover display that opens to a 6.8-inch internal display, making it officially larger than its predecessor. It's a welcome bump in size, although the Z Flip 7 is still smaller than other flip phones on the market.

The images come from an official CAD render leak for the Z Flip 7, first obtained by Android Headlines. While these leaks don't confirm the device's internal specs, they do make it easier to make educated guesses based on what we see.

Read more
Pixel Watch 3 gets key health feature Apple Watch doesn’t have
Someone wearing the Google Pixel Watch 3, showing the app drawer.

Last summer, Google announced the Pixel Watch 3, highlighting its “loss-of-pulse” feature. Regulators have now approved this feature, and according to the company, it will be available to users in the U.S. in March.

“Loss-of-pulse” is a groundbreaking feature that can detect when a user’s heart stops beating. If this occurs, the watch will automatically call emergency services for potentially life-saving care if the user does not respond to a prompt. This feature is ideally suited for those suffering from cardiac arrest, respiratory or circulatory failure, overdose, or poisoning.

Read more