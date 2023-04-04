 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Expedia wants you to plan your next vacation with ChatGPT

Christine Romero-Chan
By

If it seems like AI is taking over the world, that’s because it certainly feels like it. OpenAI’s ChatGPT has made waves over the past few months, and more and more apps seem to be integrating AI somehow.

Expedia is the latest one, and it wants to use ChatGPT to help you plan your next vacation.

Related Videos
Expedia app using ChatGPT.
Expedia

Expedia has just launched a new plugin for its iOS app today, which is currently in beta. This chatbot tool, which is powered by ChatGPT (of course), lets you start a conversation with everyone’s favorite chatbot. This can give you recommendations on destinations, hotels, transportation, and activities to do on your next vacation trip. You can even take things one step further and have ChatGPT automatically favorite hotels for you that it recommends during your conversation session.

This is the latest expansion into ChatGPT tools that Expedia is doing. Recently, it launched a plugin with OpenAI that lets users plan trips out on the ChatGPT site utilizing Expedia’s vast travel data. Today’s announcement takes that tool and integrates it into Expedia’s own mobile app. Whether you’re on ChatGPT or in the Expedia app on your iPhone 14, you can now start a conversation with the chatbot to get travel plans and just get the trip booked.

“We really want to meet our travelers wherever they are,” said Expedia CTO Rathi Murthy of the ChatGPT plugin and the in-app ChatGPT combo.

The ChatGPT integration being offered by Expedia is just the latest now that OpenAI’s API for third-party developers is available, among the release of the latest Large Language Mode (LLM) GPT–4. Expedia rival Kayak also has a ChatGPT plugin, in case you fancy using that instead. Other work apps have also integrated ChatGPT, including Zoom, Slack, Grammarly, Snapchat, OpenTable, and Klarna.

But travel companies like Expedia and Kayak are looking to leverage the conversational nature of ChatGPT’s AI to make booking travel easier and more convenient for people. So, next time you’re planning your family vacation, make sure to hit up everyone’s favorite chatbot for quick recommendations.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Apple Business Chat offers you a new way to talk to your customers
apple file system

Sending iMessages isn't just for friends. It's for business owners and their customers, too. That's the case now more than ever thanks to Apple's new Business Chat, described as a "powerful new way for businesses to connect with customers directly in Messages." If you're peddling goods or services and need to stay in touch with your users, Business Chat can be crucial in helping you answer questions, resolve issues, and complete transactions on any one of your Apple devices (yes, including the Apple Watch).

While plenty of businesses currently use social media platforms like Facebook or Twitter to communicate with their customers, Apple is hoping to become the messenger of choice. The new feature will come as part of iOS 11, and with it, customers will be able to open an iMessage window from Safari, Maps, Spotlight, or Siri, and strike up a conversation with you, the business owner. At the most basic level, Business Chat will allow for conversations to take place, but Apple also offers support for other relevant interactions, like appointment scheduling. After all, Apple points out that a number of customer service platforms have already integrated with Business Chat, including LivePerson, Salesforce, Nuance, and Genesys. Customers could even make purchases with Apple Pay via the new feature.

Read more
You can now pay YouTube to pin your pithy comments in live-stream chat rooms
youtube super chat

YouTube has launched a new way for live-stream viewers to both make sure their comments are seen by content creators, and for content creators to monetize their streams on Thursday. It's called Super Chat, and the more a viewer pays, the longer their comment would appear pinned in the live-stream's companion chat room.

Viewers will be able to pay anywhere from $1 to $500 to gain special benefits such as a special highlight color for their message, longer message length, and extended time where their message appears pinned in the chat. For example, a $1 purchase would not give you any additional benefits, but a $500 payment would highlight a message up to 350 characters in red within the chat for up to five hours.

Read more
PlanChat is an all-in-one messaging app that simplifies vacation planning
expedia alexa skill superfeet outside sandal

By the time you finish planning a vacation, you'll need an even longer one to alleviate all the stress that went into coordinating with friends, buying tickets, and creating an itinerary. But there may be a way to make the pre-vacation part of a vacation a little less stressful -- it's all thanks to PlanChat, an all-in-one messaging app that allows users to discover, plan, and coordinate trips or outings as a group. And now, you can download it for free in the Apple App store.

This group messaging platform is dedicated to making the planning process a bit less stressful, complicated, and/or painful. By integrating with both text messaging and email, PlanChat promises that "no one is left out in the planning process, even if they don't have the app."

Read more