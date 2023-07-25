 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

ChatGPT app arrives for Android, but there’s a catch

Trevor Mogg
By

OpenAI’s ChatGPT app is now available for Android, but not everyone can get it right away.

At launch, those in the U.S., India, Brazil, and Bangladesh can download the app from the Google Play Store, with “additional countries” being added “over the next week,” OpenAI said.

Recommended Videos

The rollout mirrors the one for the iPhone two months ago, which launched first in the U.S. first before being made available more widely a few days later.

Related

Up until now, Android users could still use the popular AI-powered ChatGPT chatbot on their phones, but only via a mobile web browser. As you’d expect, the app offers a friendlier interface for improved ease of use.

The listing on the Google Play Store reveals that the app is free, syncs your history across devices, and will incorporate the latest improvements from OpenAI as and when they become available.

You can use the app to get answers to questions, find creative inspiration, learn stuff, create summaries, get advice, draft messages, and so on.

Just be careful what you do with its responses, however, as the AI-powered tech, while highly impressive for the way in which it converses in a human-like way, is still in its relatively early stages and can be known to spit out erroneous information — with dire consequences — from time to time.

OpenAI signaled that the Android app was imminent when it added a listing for it on the Google Play Store a few days ago. And then on Tuesday, an “install” button showed up, allowing for downloads.

The ChatGPT app for iPhone saw a huge number of downloads upon its release, so OpenAI will be expecting to see the same for the Android version.

Not up to speed with ChatGPT? Digital Trends has a page featuring everything you need to know about the viral chatbot.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
This app is like ChatGPT for your email, and it changed my life
Shortwave email app icon

I can write a few thousand words about how emails are the bane of my existence, but I have to sip the bitter nectar of my professional reality every morning as I open my eyes and tap on the barrage of Gmail notifications on my phone. It also doesn’t help that every single email client that I have tried so far, both paid and free, has promised me an inbox utopia, then underwhelmed me big time. In a nutshell, it’s a reality filled with the non-charming chore of managing an inbox that never shuts down.

That’s where Shortwave comes into the picture. It's an email client that again claims to redefine how you interact with your emails. Just the way ChatGPT saves you the drudgery of sifting through web search results, and instead presents a summary of the best answer pulled from multiple sources, Shortwave does the same for long emails by presenting them in a condensed and concise form. 
How an AI summarizes your emails

Read more
I just found the perfect ChatGPT iPhone app, and it’s free
Someone holding an iPhone 14 Pro, with Perplexity AI running on it.

Stop me if you've heard this one before: ChatGPT is huge right now. After exploding in popularity in late 2022, the AI chatbot has been on an enormous rise, with no sign of slowing down. One of the ways we've seen ChatGPT expand is its continued integration into smartphone apps. Whether it's Bing Chat coming to mobile or a ChatGPT iPhone keyboard, it's all been fascinating to watch unfold.

One of the latest ChatGPT mobile apps to hit the scene is one called "Perplexity AI," which is an iPhone app that brings ChatGPT directly to your smartphone -- no need for a web browser. And it does so with a sleek interface, helpful features, and zero ads. Best of all? It's 100% free to use. I've been playing with the app on my iPhone 14 Pro for about a day now, and I'm seriously impressed with what I'm seeing.
Getting started with Perplexity AI

Read more
Check your inbox — Google may have invited you to use Bard, its ChatGPT rival
ChatGPT versus Google on smartphones.

AI chatbots have been the subject of much public fascination as of late, with the likes of ChatGPT continuously making headlines. But now, Google is finally getting in on the trend by soft-launching Bard for select Pixel users.

Bard is Google's AI chatbot that was previously unavailable to the public, but according to a report from 9to5Google, the company is inviting some of its most loyal and dedicated customers to give it a try.

Read more