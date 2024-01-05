 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Don’t get too excited about the Samsung Galaxy S24’s AI features

Nadeem Sarwar
By
A render of a yellow Samsung Galaxy S24.
Arsene Lupin / X

“A new era of mobile AI.” That’s how Samsung is hyping up its upcoming slate of smartphones in the Galaxy S24 series. For its Unpacked event happening later this month, the company is promising “an all-new mobile experience powered by AI.”

Samsung won’t be the first name to dip its toes into the AI hype stirred up by the likes of ChatGPT and Midjourney. The two smartphone silicon heavyweights – Qualcomm and MediaTek – recently made a huge show about the on-device generative AI capabilities of their latest flagship and mid-range processors.

Recommended Videos

The shift is evident. AI is going to be the marketing buzzword for phones. But what exactly are we in for? How these so-called “AI advances” are going to add any meaningful value remains a secret. Or maybe it’s just an existing trick waiting to be repackaged under a different name or native app.

Be the First to Know When the Galaxy S24 Launches:
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

Samsung can deliver the goods or falter spectacularly

Teaser for Galaxy AI by Samsung.
This better not be a gimmick, Samsung. Samsung

Let’s start with the Galaxy S24 series phones. They are going to ship with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. The chipmaker is making some bold claims about the generative AI capabilities of its new top-tier chipset. For example, it is said to produce an image from text prompts within a second using the Stable Diffusion AI tech.

Qualcomm has offered a fascinatingly technical explanation of how it optimized Stable Diffusion tech for on-device operation. Rival MediaTek also claims that the on-device AI chops of its flagship Dimensity 9300 will allow text-to-image generation in less than a second courtesy of Stable Diffusion.

Right now, we already have a phone powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship. The device in question is the iQoo 12, but it’s interesting to see that the phone’s marketing materials don’t mention any generative AI tricks, especially the kind being hyped by Qualcomm and MediaTek.

What do I do with these AI-generated ninja cat pictures?

Let’s assume Samsung will be the one destined to offer that text-to-image generation facility. What is it going to accomplish at the end of the day? Right now, we don’t know if the text-to-image trick will be bundled inside a third-party app or if Samsung will integrate it within one of its apps.

The real question is how much value is it going to add to our day-to-day smartphone usage patterns. What is an average Galaxy S24 buyer going to do with images generated with a single line of text prompt? Perhaps, they will use those AI-generated images to add some zest in chats or make some buzz on social media.

But there is still some friction here. You will have to generate these images from a line of text, save them locally (or directly copy them to the clipboard), and then paste those AI images into the chat app of your choice. The most optimum solution would be if Samsung somehow integrates the image-to-text generation trick right in the keyboard.

Qualcomm's Stable Diffusion demo for phones.
Qualcomm

Once again, why go through all the trouble when emojis, GIFs, and stickers can do the job? Also, the output of 512 x 512 pixels is not enough resolution to put these AI-generated images in a college assignment or work presentation.

Furthermore, the system is likely not going to be free. MediaTek’s demonstration video mentions a Premium option being on the table. Galaxy S24 shoppers might just end up running into a limit for text-to-image tokens when they hit a certain number of outputs, after which they are either downgraded to a slower image generation speed tier or asked to pay a subscription fee.

But if that’s the reality, then the whole point is moot because we already have solutions like OpenAI’s Dall-E out there. You can get it to generate images for free or pay for ChatGPT Plus to enjoy the perks of faster and more detailed image generation with the latest Dall-E 3 model. That’s just one of the many text-to-image generators out there.

Qualcomm says the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is the “first to support multimodal Gen AI models.” That means the chatbot (based on Meta’s Llama model) running natively on a phone will accept inputs in the form of text and images, as well as voice. Once again, that’s not unique, as ChatGPT-4 already offers that capability, albeit behind a subscription wall.

Do we really need it?

Snapdragon AI Assistant on phones.
Qualcomm

One of the most promising features that Qualcomm advertises is AI image expansion. Essentially, you can expand the canvas of an image in any direction you want, and the on-device generative AI will intelligently generate pixels based on your text prompt and add more objects to the original frame.

It’s amazing to witness this trick — seeing an image expand with the addition of more objects, and the horizon broaden as if a master painter is giving his work a retouch. But you don’t want to do it to pictures you click on a phone to save them as a memory. Using generative AI expansion on them is like polluting your memories with fake visuals and scenarios you never actually experienced.

Summarization is another big bet for on-device generative AI deployment on phones. It’s great for reading the news and keeping abreast of the latest developments across different domains. However, this trick would stand out only if there is minimal friction. For example, if users can summarize a news article on the same browser page instead of opening another app.

If the latter is the case, why not just shift to an app that already does it? For example, Artifact is a stunningly designed app from Instagram co-founder Kevin Systrom that uses AI to summarize articles for you.

There are already apps and websites that serve news in the form of summarized nuggets, such as Inshorts. For your inbox,  Shortwave is an excellent app that can do more than just summarize email chains for you at no extra cost.

Sending email summary in Shortwave
Apps like Shortwave are great at summarizing your email chains. Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

On-device generative AI is also promising tricks like voice-based photo editing. It sounds amazingly handy, but it’s hard to imagine just how much convenience it will add to our lives when one-tap filters and granular sliders offer an equally swift and more rewarding flow to edit media on phones.

Next, let’s move to the bread-and-butter situation around using AI just for getting some generic chats going or obtaining answers that would otherwise require internet-fueled research. Once again, we are going to run into qualitative problems.

The generative AI models running natively on phones — like Meta’s Llama — are not the most advanced of their kind owing to the fundamental availability of resources. Look no further than Google. The Pixel 8 Pro only runs the smallest one of Google’s large language models called Gemini Nano. Why not jump to something like ChatGPT or Pi via their dedicated mobile apps instead of settling for a less capable language model?

Where generative AI really needs to be

AI assistants compared with ChatGPT.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Right now, where I see generative AI doing its best trick is in decoupling smartphone tasks from the cloud (and the requirement to be online all the time) and offering an extra dash of safety. But to do that, these on-device AI tricks need to double as an assistant, somewhat like the Google Assistant, Alexa, or Siri.

Or better yet, they need to become a part of the assistant. Tell your generative AI assistant to pick up all cat images from your library, weave them into a collage, and send them to your dad. Or, ask it to plan the best itinerary for a day trip to Disneyland, find you the cheapest ticket for the next weekend, and neatly arrange all those details on Google Calendar.

Moreover, if an on-device generative AI tool no longer pushes your data to the cloud servers and keeps every operation local to your smartphone, there is little to worry about data privacy. At least theoretically, that is. For now, I am not sure about the Galaxy AI vision that Samsung is selling, but it would be interesting to see whether Samsung can truly offer meaningful generative AI experiences or just a bunch of barely practical, gimmicky tricks.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
This is your best look yet at the Samsung Galaxy S24 series
Leaked renders of Galaxy S24 series in purple.

Just over a week ago, a handful of purported real-life shots of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra appeared online predicting a slightly refined look. Now, the folks over at Windows Report have shared alleged product renders of the entire Galaxy S24 trio ahead of a rumored January 27 launch. 
It seems the in-hand photos of the Ultra trim, which appeared on X (formerly Twitter) a few days ago, were the real deal. Samsung hasn’t given any aesthetic makeover to the top-tier model -- the flat sides are here to stay, and so is the floating ring aesthetic for the camera lenses at the back.
The only two key changes are a different material for the frame and a couple of new colors. Shoppers will have the option of a new yellow shade that was recently seen on the Samsung Store-exclusive variant of its Galaxy Z flip foldable phone. Then there's a new purple trim, which looks identical to the same shade on the Galaxy S23 FE, down to the contrasting metal frame polish.
Gray and black will be the other shades on the table. The biggest change is that Samsung, following in the footsteps of the iPhone 15 Pro, is reportedly using Titanium for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The regular and Plus variants will likely stick with armored aluminum and a glass back with Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

The rumored specification list is your usual flagship-tier affair and includes Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a 120Hz OLED display, 12GB RAM, up to 1TB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.
The report notes that the vapor chamber cooling system inside the S24 Ultra will be nearly twice as big as its predecessor's, which was already in a league of its own. Buyers can expect the phone to maintain its cool during demanding tasks such as gaming, high-res video capture, and generative AI-aligned tasks.
The camera hardware also remains the same as this year's Ultra phone, save for a curious change to the zoom camera. Instead of a 10-megapixel periscope camera with an industry-leading 10x optical zoom output that we saw on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the upcoming phone is said to embrace a 50-megapixel sensor, but with a lower 5x optical zoom range.

Read more
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra just had a huge leak
An alleged photo of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

It's time to put away your bank card and take a break from shopping on Black Friday. You need to hear about the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra leak, which includes actual images of the new smartphone in all its glory. DavidMa05368498 posted the pictures on X (formerly Twitter). The known Samsung leaker Ice Universe has also confirmed that the photos are genuine.

The leak shows that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra perfectly matches the renders floating around in recent weeks. The design reveals a phone with a flatter design on both the display and backside. Perhaps better still is that, though the frame is slightly curved, the display is not.

Read more
The Samsung Galaxy S24 just leaked with a few big surprises
Alleged render of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung flagship shoppers are apparently in for a bad surprise with Samsung’s next wave of camera-centric Galaxy S flagship phones. The folks over at SmartPrix (in collaboration with @OnLeaks) have shared purported renders of the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and there are both good and bad surprises to unpack here.
Starting on a positive note, it looks like Samsung is abandoning the cause of curved screens, years after wowing the world with the Samsung Galaxy Note Edge and continuing with its curved glass aesthetics for multiple generations. If the leaked media is anything to go by, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will serve a flat screen.

This is certainly good news for folks worried sick about ghost touches alongside the curved edges and the damage-prone nature of such a design. The curved glass exit is marked by the arrival of slimmer bezels, which are uniform on all sides. Apparently, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will have the slimmest bezels that Samsung has ever offered on a phone.
I am a sucker for curved glass aesthetics, but I would be lying if I disparage the looks of the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s impressively thin bezels. A few weeks ago, another leaker (@UniverseIce) posted a concept-based rendition of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, highlighting the fresh looks. The rest of the package, however, remains unchanged from a design perspective.
Just like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, we get flat metallic side rails with subtly rounded edges. Speculations point toward a 6.8-inch display with 2,000 nits brightness output, Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip inside, up to 16GB of RAM, 2TB storage, and four cameras at the back in a familiar floating lens look.
Next, we have alleged renders of the vanilla Galaxy S24. It takes the design foundations of the Samsung Galaxy S23 and gives it an unwelcome twist. I am talking about that flattened frame with sharp edges. Samsung is clearly imitating the looks that Apple introduced with the iPhone 12 Pro series (before it reversed course with the iPhone 15 Pro).

Read more