Facebook goes back to the glory days with Friends tab

By
The Facebook app icon on an iPhone home screen, with other app icons surrounding it.
Brett Johnson / Unsplash

Tired of seeing Facebook posts from people you don’t follow taking precedence over posts from people in your friends list on your home feed? Facebook is making it easier to see what your friends and family are up to with the new Friends tab on the Facebook app.

Meta announced in a blog post Thursday that Facebook users in the U.S. and Canada can experience a feed comprising only of content from their friends in the Friends tab. The company said the new tab is part of a series of “OG” Facebook features that it will be adding to the social media platform throughout the year, taking Facebook back to the 2000s.

The Friends tab is located in the tab bar on the bottom of your Home feed. There, you’ll see your friends’ posts, stories, and videos (or Reels). Additionally, you’ll also see a list of recent birthdays, friend requests, and a banner of people you may know.

Friends tab feed on Facebook.
Meta

If you don’t see the Friends tab on the bottom of your screen, you can customize your tab bar to pin it on there. Just tap on your profile picture in the Home feed. Then go to Settings & Privacy, Settings, and Tab bar. Finally, choose the to pin the Friends tab. You can do the same thing by pressing down the tab bar and tapping Customize your tab bar.

The Friends tab is similar to what Meta did for Threads shortly after it launched in 2o23, adding a Following tab to allow users to see posts only from people they follow instead of those they don’t. X, formerly Twitter, added the same feature to keep feeds organized for its users. However, Facebook’s added the Friends tab is to make the platform operate in a way Mark Zuckerberg originally intended — a place for people to connect with their friends and family.

Topics
Cristina Alexander
Cristina Alexander
Gaming/Mobile Writer
Cristina Alexander is a gaming and mobile writer at Digital Trends. She blends fair coverage of games industry topics that…
