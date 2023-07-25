 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Social Media
  3. News

Threads’ latest feature could be a game changer

Trevor Mogg
By

Threads has just added a new feature that people have been crying out for ever since Meta launched its rival app to X (formerly Twitter) earlier this month.

The new Following tab for Threads’ iOS and Android apps offers a chronological feed of posts only from people who you’re following, so you’ll no longer have to waste time trawling through seemingly random posts from folks you’re not particularly interested in.

Recommended Videos

Clearly in listening mode as it seeks to pull across as many users as possible from X, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, responding on Threads to a user asking for the Following feature, said: “Ask and you shall receive.”

How to use Threads’ Following feature

For now at least, Threads still opens with the original For You feed featuring a hodgepodge of posts.

You can access the Following feed by selecting the home icon at the bottom of the display, or the Threads logo at the top.

If the Following tab doesn’t show up, make sure you have the latest version of Threads on your device. If it’s still not appearing, then be patient, it’ll be coming very soon (Zuckerberg said Threads has “started” rolling out the feature).

Opening on the algorithmic For You tab is something the old Twitter app used to do as a way of trying to increase engagement on the platform, but widespread user annoyance at having to hit the Following tab every time you opened the app persuaded Twitter to set it so that the same feed opens as the one you were last on. Perhaps Threads will take the same route before too long.

For folks coming from X, the chronological feed is a must-have if Threads is ever to act as a replacement. X users unhappy with the way Elon Musk has been overhauling the app since he acquired the business in October have been looking for an alternative social media app. Mastadon and Bluesky have yet to take off in a big way, while Threads, thanks to a large extent to its close integration with Instagram, received a huge amount of interest at launch. But it’s still too early to say if it’s going to last.

Threads was pretty bare bones when it launched in early July, but the Instagram developers who built the app have been pushing out a number of updates to incorporate new features, with Tuesday’s addition sure to be warmly welcomed.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
You’ll soon have to pay to use TweetDeck
A stylized composite of the Twitter logo.

Twitter has said that from early August, only verified users will be able to use TweetDeck.

The web-based dashboard offers Twitter power users a range of features, including the ability to organize and manage feeds across multiple columns.

Read more
Meta’s Twitter rival Threads to launch on Thursday
Screenshots of Meta's Threads app.

As Twitter becomes evermore challenging to use following changes over the weekend limiting how many tweets a user can read in a day, as well as news on Monday that only Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to use TweetDeck, attention is now shifting to Threads, a Twitter-like app that’s expected to launch for iOS on Thursday.

The rumor mill has been turning for months about Threads, which is also expected to launch soon for Android (via Google Play). It's not clear if it'll be fully accessible at launch, or whether sign-ups will be limited in some way, but all will be revealed soon.

Read more
Twitter CEO Yaccarino breaks silence on platform’s reading caps
A lot of white Twitter logos against a blue background.

Twitter’s recently appointed CEO Linda Yaccarino has commented for the first time on the platform’s controversial decision to impose temporary reading limits on its users.

Tweeting on Tuesday, Yaccarino strongly backed the action, describing it as a "big move" and "meaningful."

Read more