The FCC has ruled current 5G safety standards do not need to be changed

Mark Jansen
By
The U.S.’s Federal Communications Commission has sent out a press release confirming that it will not be altering radiofrequency exposure limits for 5G. This comes at the same time as ongoing worries the cutting edge mobile network technology could prove harmful to humans.

The confirmation comes as part of a larger proposal from FCC chairman Ajit Pai, which would seek to make small changes in how radio wave emissions are judged to be safe — but only in terms of making the rules consistent across different types of technology. As part of the proposal, various experts were asked their opinion on whether current levels of radiofrequency exposure from existing mobile technologies could be considering harmful or dangerous to humans. According to the release, the answer was a resounding “no.” The FCC was also at pains to make it clear that exposure limits in the U.S. were amongst the “most stringent in the world.”

5G is the next huge development in mobile networks, promising a huge increase in download speed on mobile devices, and allowing for faster connections between a large network of interconnected devices. But there are some who fear the increased number of radio waves bouncing around the air could potentially be harmful for human health, and though there’s been little in the way of substantial proof, it has stopped speculation and fear from running rampant. Our own investigation into 5G did not undercover any evidence the technology could be harmful, but did point out that there is always more research to be done on a subject like this.

A number of U.S. carriers like Verizon and Sprint have been launching their own 5G networks in cities across the country, while manufacturers have been scrambling to create and push out 5G-enabled phones to take advantage of the growing buzz. We’ve done a number of 5G tests in New York, Chicago, and even London in the U.K., and the results have usually been a blindingly-fast internet connection — if you’re standing in the right place.

Does that mean you should rush out and buy a 5G phone? Unless you’re desperate to get right on top of the zeitgeist, we suggest holding off for now. 5G phones are currently extremely expensive — the Galaxy S10 X 5G costs an wallet-breaking $1,300 — and are currently locked to a specific carrier’s 5G network, so you can’t currently take it to a different carrier when your contract is up. But you can expect those barriers to drop as the technology becomes more widespread.

