Digital Trends
Mobile

T-Mobile’s 5G network is blazing NYC’s lower east side. Here are our test results

Julian Chokkattu
By

5G has come to New York City, though, you’ll need to spend a pretty penny and be on T-Mobile to access it. The “un-carrier’s” 5G network launched in select areas of six U.S. cities today — including the Big Apple — but the only phone to support the fledgling network is the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G. It’s on sale now from T-Mobile for $1,300.

I took the phone for a spin to see what faster speeds mean when you’re bustling about in the streets of New York. But first, what on earth is 5G?

5G and spectrum

5G is the fifth-generation of mobile network technology, following 4G, 3G, and 2G. It brings super-fast connectivity speeds, and ultra-low latency, which is the measure of the delay between data transfer speeds.

At present, average 4G LTE download speeds around the United States range between 15 megabits per second (Mbps) and 50Mbps. 5G will bring average speeds to a minimum of 50Mbps, but it has the potential to go well past 1 gigabit per second (1Gbps) at its peak. Similarly, the average latency is around 40 to 60 milliseconds on 4G, but 5G aims to bring it under 10.

5g speeds infographic
Visual Capitalist

What does that mean? 5G has the potential to usher in a new wave of connectivity, which could dramatically change the current tech landscape. Not only will you be able to download a 4K movie in a matter of seconds, but 5G will allow for real-time virtual or augmented-reality gaming, driverless cars that can speak with one another in real time, smarter cities, and a whole lot more.

There are different types of spectrum at play with 5G. There’s high-band, or millimeter wave (mmWave), which is what Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile are utilizing at the moment. The benefit is super-fast speeds and low latency, but poor range (think a block and a half), and it has difficulty penetrating buildings. Next there’s mid-band, which Sprint is using, and it delivers fast speeds with broader range (though speeds aren’t as fast as mmWave). Finally, there’s low-band, which is the slowest of the three but should still offer speedier results over 4G LTE; it can cover a much larger area, though.

T-Mobile’s 5G speeds in New York

How fast is T-Mobile’s 5G mmWave? Not as fast as Verizon’s, but it’s a good deal better than T-Mobile’s LTE network in the same area. I spent most of my time near Tompkins Square Park in the Lower East Side of Manhattan, and the first 5G node I hit delivered 411Mbps download speeds (according to Ookla’s Speedtest app). A Galaxy S10 Plus with a T-Mobile SIM on 4G LTE hit 137Mbps.

t mobile nyc 5g speed test galaxy s10 04216
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

T-Mobile said it’s expecting speeds around 450Mbps at the moment, but that could increase as it continues to develop the network. When I first went to Chicago to test the Moto Z3 and the 5G Moto Mod on Verizon’s newly-launched 5G network, I didn’t see speeds go much higher than 624Mbps. I came back a month later to test it on the Galaxy S10 5G, and it went past 1Gbps. The best I saw today was 582Mbps on T-Mobile’s network, which is a good start.

Consistency remains the big problem, for both T-Mobile and Verizon. First you need to make sure you stand in the right area of the 5G node — standing directly under it or being too close will result in poor speeds. Across the street is a better position to be in, but 5G speeds still varied. I ran a second speed test after I hit 411Mbps without changing spots, and the phone dipped to 200Mbps for no specific reason.

The S10 5G has a measure in place that will kick you back from 5G to 4G LTE if the phone is getting too hot.

Remember that range is poor with mmWave. I was able to maintain a 5G connection for a block and a half, and then the Galaxy S10 5G switched to 4G LTE. Carriers will eventually be deploying multiple nodes and repeaters in clusters so it can create a larger 5G area, but we’re not close to seeing this in action. This makes it difficult to recommend buying a 5G phone right now, not just because 5G phones are far and few between and expensive, but also because coverage is so sporadic and limited. Thankfully, even at the very edge of the node’s range, the phone hit 404Mbps. It’s good to know speeds are maintained throughout the range of the node, even if it’s a small radius.

But turn a corner and lose line of sight, or enter a building on the same block as the node, and you’ll drop the 5G connection. That’s one of the other flaws of mmWave: Poor building penetration. It’s why 4G LTE is very much a part of the 5G rollout, as carriers will be using it as a fallback for the foreseeable future.

The most frustrating part about using the S10 5G on T-Mobile’s 5G network is how it doesn’t play well with heat. Yes, not the range or the speeds, but heat. It was 91 degrees Fahrenheit in New York City today (and humid), and that impacts the phone. The S10 5G has a measure in place that will kick you back from 5G to 4G LTE if the phone is getting too hot, so I frequently had to wait for it to cool down so I could start a test. The device itself didn’t feel that hot, however.

t mobile nyc 5g speed test galaxy s10 04218
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Picture this: You’re walking down the street (with a 5G node) in the summer. It’s sunny — so you have the screen on max brightness — and you’re downloading a Netflix movie while texting someone else on the phone. I fully expect the phone will kick you down to 4G LTE relatively quickly. That’s not good — at all. I didn’t see this issue in Chicago in April or May, because it wasn’t as hot as it is in New York right now.

Heat issues aside, what does actually using a 5G phone feel like? Not much different if you’re just swiping around and opening apps. It’s when you’re downloading content that things start to change for the better. I downloaded PUBG: Mobile on the Samsung Galaxy Store (Google’s Play Store doesn’t support 5G speeds yet), and the S10 5G took 1 minute and 12 seconds to download the 2GB file. That’s not nearly as impressive as the 23 seconds it took to download the same game on the S10 5G on Verizon’s 5G network. A later comparison on 4G LTE confirmed 5G is still better, however. The S10 Plus on T-Mobile took 2 minutes and 10 seconds to download the same game.

At a different node, I hit 415Mbps on the S10 5G, and 153Mbps on the LTE S10 Plus. Downloading the same game took 1 minute and 23 seconds on the former phone, and a whopping 3 minutes and 26 seconds on the LTE phone. Point being: 5G is successfully delivering better results.

The company’s key plan to bring 5G to the masses relies on deploying low-band spectrum (600MHz) around the U.S.

I also decided to try a quick comparison with AT&T’s 5GE network on an iPhone XR. It’s not a real 5G network, but a marketing gimmick, though it does offer improved 4G LTE speeds (you need new hardware for 5G). The iPhone XR reached 115Mbps, which is similar to the LTE speeds on T-Mobile’s network, but doesn’t come close to true 5G.

Just like with Verizon’s 5G service, you’ll see the cellular logo in the status bar of the Galaxy S10 5G flickering between 5G and 4G LTE. That’s because to show the 5G symbol, the respective 5G phone needs to access data. When the phone is sitting idly on the home screen, it will show the 4G LTE logo, even if you’re in a 5G-supported area. Don’t worry, it will quickly show the 5G logo as soon as you make a data request, such as if you open and refresh the Instagram app.

I’m also only talking about download speeds here because none of the carriers have flipped the switch to improve upload speeds or latency. Those upgrades will come in time, but at the moment, you’re only going to see the 4G LTE version of uploads and latency.

T-Mobile 5G test
T-Mobile’s 5G Antenna on top of a building. Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

T-Mobile’s plan

Today’s 5G launch on T-Mobile isn’t the big one. The company’s key plan to bring 5G to the masses relies on deploying low-band spectrum (600MHz) around the U.S., and that rollout is slated to kick off toward the end of 2019, when devices supporting 5G 600MHz will also be available.

This plan also hinges on the merger with Sprint to be approved. If it goes through, “the New T-Mobile” will be able to access Sprint’s mid-band spectrum; that way, the new carrier would have a more robust 5G network in the U.S. that employs low-, mid-, and high-band in a shorter amount of time over the competition.

What makes T-Mobile unique over Verizon with its 5G launch is that it’s not raising prices. If you want access to 5G and bought the Galaxy S10 5G, all you need at the minimum is the $70 unlimited plan for a single line. Verizon is charging $10 per month on top of its unlimited plans (though it is waiving it in the first three months for select devices). That being said, it’s unclear whether T-Mobile will raise prices down the road — after all, it initially promised prices will be lowered if the merger goes through, but now says prices will remain the same.

If you’re in New York City, Atlanta, Cleveland, Dallas, Las Vegas, or Los Angeles and are considering a 5G phone, check out T-Mobile’s coverage map to see if you’re in a supported area.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best portable chargers of 2019
Up Next

Best Prime Day 4K TV deals: What to expect from Amazon in 2019
t mobile one vs simple choice hq sign feat 2x3
Mobile

T-Mobile's 5G network is now live in pockets of six major U.S. cities

T-Mobile's 5G network has officially launched in the U.S., though it's not with the 600MHz frequency we were all expecting, but with millimeter wave, just like Verizon's existing 5G network.
Posted By Christian de Looper
what is 5g new snapdragon chip with feat
Mobile

5G's arrival is transforming tech. Here's everything you need to know to keep up

It has been years in the making, but 5G is finally becoming a reality. While 5G coverage is still extremely limited, expect to see it expand in 2019. Not sure what 5G even is? Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Verizon storefront
Mobile

Denver now has access to Verizon 5G, Providence to follow on July 1

Verizon is in the midst of a massive 5G rollout. Its mobile 5G network is now available in select areas of several cities like Chicago and Denver. Here's everything you need to know about Verizon's 5G network.
Posted By Christian de Looper
sprint 5g network 2019 building sign logo headquarters hq store
Mobile

Sprint’s 5G rollout: Everything you need to know about it

Sprint has launched its next-gen 5G network in a handful of cities, but more are on the way soon. But the 5G network it's using is a decidedly different approach than some of its competitors, including Verizon and AT&T.
Posted By Christian de Looper
google pixel 2 images 037
News

Google Maps can now determine how crowded your bus or train will be

Your Google Maps app will now be able to predict how crowded your bus or train will be thanks to a recent update, Google announced Thursday. The crowdedness prediction is based off of ratings by other users and will now appear when you look…
Posted By Allison Matyus
iOS 13 Hands-on
Mobile

How to use Swipe Type in iOS 13, and how to use it on older iPhones too

Apple's mobile platform update, iOS 13, has introduced a lot of new options, including Dark Mode. But a much-awaited feature has finally arrived -- the ability to swipe-type. Here's how to use iOS 13's speedy new Swipe Type feature.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Apple chief design officer Jony Ive (middle) tests out a product at the 2019 Apple Worldwide Developer Conference.
News

Apple lead designer Jony Ive is leaving to start his own company

Apple announced that design guru Jony Ive will be leaving the company. The driving force behind the designs of the iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac, and even the Apple Park will be starting his own design firm called LoveFrom.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Wearables

The Best Prime Day smartwatch deals: What we expect from the Amazon event

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is around the corner, and while there are likely to be deals on TVs, gaming consoles, and more, there will also likely be some great deals on smartwatches. Here's what we know about all the smartwatch deals.
Posted By Christian de Looper
best iphone deals 2019
Deals

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for June 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for May 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
apple ios 13 wi fi bluetooth control center
Mobile

How to use iOS 13’s smart Wi-Fi and Bluetooth controls from Control Center

Apple's iOS 13 brings a ton of great tweaks and changes to how the operating system works, but one of the most subtle changes is the fact that you can now control Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity straight from the iOS Control Center.
Posted By Christian de Looper
amazon prime day
Deals

Your guide to Prime Day 2019: What to expect from the 48-hour event

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Photography

Tight on space? Here’s how to transfer photos from an iPhone to a computer

Never lose any of your cherished selfies or family vacation photos from your iPhone again by learning how to transfer photos from your iPhone to a computer, whether you want to use a cable or wireless transfer.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Best portable chargers
Mobile

Need a quick battery boost? Try one of our favorite portable chargers

Battery life still tops the polls when it comes to smartphone concerns. If it’s bugging you, then maybe it’s time to snag yourself a portable charger. Here are our picks for the best portable chargers.
Posted By Simon Hill
Mobile

Motorola confirms that only the Verizon Moto Z2 Force will get Android Pie

Android 9.0 Pie has been released. But is your phone getting Android 9.0 Pie, and if so, when? We've done the hard work and asked every device manufacturer to see when their devices would be getting the update.
Posted By Mark Jansen