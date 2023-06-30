 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Steve Jobs was wrong. Having a stylus for your phone is great

Christine Romero-Chan
By
Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 with stylus popped out.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

Back in the day, before the iPhone, there were a plethora of personal digital assistant (PDA) devices that had styluses. Whenever you pulled out that stylus from your Palm or other PDA, you may have felt cool, and people would think, “Wow, that guy means serious business.”

But when Steve Jobs took the stage for the original iPhone reveal back in 2007, one of the things he said was, “Who wants a stylus? You have to get ‘em, put ‘em away, you lose ‘em.” Ever since the iPhone introduced smart multitouch displays that needed only your finger, pretty much every other smartphone company followed suit.

Recommended Videos

These days, it’s hard to find a smartphone that still has a stylus. In fact, off the top of my head, the only ones that really come to mind right now are the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) that I recently reviewed.

Related

I’ve been an iPhone user for over a decade, and I’ve only been dipping my toes in the world of Android for less than a year. But after my time with Motorola’s Moto G Stylus 5G, I realized something. I actually like having a stylus! Here’s why.

A less smudged screen and easier navigation

Using the S Pen with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Andrew Martonik/Digital Trends

Jobs had a point — the best pointing device in the world is our fingers, and we don’t need any extra accessories when we have 10 of them built into our hands. But I’m on my iPhone 14 Pro most of the day, especially when I’m trying to complete the monthly quest pass in my Disney Emoji Blitz game, and I have noticed one thing: my phone’s screen is absolutely gross by the end of the day. It’s covered with smudges that match up with all of the swipes and taps that I do when playing or just using my phone regularly.

I’m not sure if it’s just me, but I can’t be the only one out here with a smudged-up screen after a few hours, right? I often find myself furiously trying to wipe away the smudges on my shirt or leggings when I’m out and about, only to sometimes just end up with a cloudier screen (if it makes any difference, I use a screen protector). At home, I tend to use my Whoosh cleaning cloths multiple times a day to get a pristine screen again.

With the Moto G Stylus 5G, I noticed that after primarily using the stylus for navigation, the screen would be less smudged up than if I were to use my fingers. It ends up looking cleaner after extended use, and there are fewer times I need to wipe the screen throughout the day. Basically, one less thing I need to worry about, though I do have to remember to put the stylus back in the slot (but that hasn’t been a problem for me).

You can be more precise

Using the S Pen with the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Andrew Martonik/Digital Trends

Sometimes I feel like I have “fat finger syndrome,” where I accidentally tap on something that was next to what I intended to tap on. This is especially true if the developers of apps made the target tap zone smaller than it should be.

With a stylus, I’ve found that it’s harder to make those accidental taps on things because the finer tip of the stylus is more precise. It’s easier for me to close out of those annoying pop-up ads in mobile games and websites, for example, because sometimes I accidentally tap on the advertisement itself, which I never want.

And while I’m not a heavy mobile gamer these days, there are definitely certain games that benefit from the precision that a stylus offers — especially if you have the Galaxy S23 Ultra with the S Pen.

Great for handwriting or sketching on the go

Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 in bush with handwritten note that reads "Hello There."
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

Handwriting feels like a lost art these days. I hardly ever pull out a pen and piece of paper now, but I used to love writing with a high-quality pen in a fancy notebook. In fact, I don’t handwrite anything enough anymore, so when I actually do need to write something, it feels like chicken scratches.

I think using the Moto G Stylus 5G made me kind of reminisce about those days when I used to use a pen and paper. When you pull the stylus out of the Moto G Stylus 5G, it automatically brings up a menu of shortcuts that would benefit from the stylus, including an empty note. I’ve found myself just pulling the stylus out when I’m bored sometimes just to sketch or doodle, and if I need to write something down, I like the feel of jotting it down with the stylus. It might seem silly, but it’s one of those things I can’t quite replicate the same way with a fingertip.

It’s also just convenient to have a smartphone with a stylus so you can easily sign any documents digitally. Yes, it’s something that is easier to do on a larger screen device like a tablet, but what if you don’t have your tablet on you? Having a phone with a stylus would be great for those times you have to electronically sign a document.

Easy picture-taking and other media control

Two Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra phones, both with an S Pen on the back of them.
Andrew Martonik/Digital Trends

Though I don’t have experience with it myself, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s S Pen has several different remote features, including photo capture, media playback, using certain app actions, and even unlocking your device via the stylus.

I love the idea of having a stylus be used as a way to capture photos, mostly. I have small hands, so the large phone sizes these days can make taking a selfie a struggle for me. Even my iPhone 14 Pro, which is the smallest iPhone size, is pretty difficult if I didn’t have a PopSocket on. I would love to be able to just hold the phone with one hand and then press a button on a stylus in my other hand to capture a selfie because then I don’t have to try finger gymnastics or keep turning the timer on.

Though the main draw for me would be the photo taking, the S Pen also having the other functionality is nice too. I can imagine just scribbling down something or just using the S Pen for navigation, and with a push of the button on the stylus, I can play or pause my audio without skipping a beat.

It’s really just about the convenience

The Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 with its display on, and its stylus right next to it.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

I feel like I’m in the minority here, especially among my colleagues. But using a phone with a stylus — even a budget one that doesn’t have the fancy active stylus features of the S23 Ultra S Pen — made me appreciate having one around.

Personally, I just like the precision they offer, fewer smudges all over my screen, and the lost art of just handwriting or doodling on the go without a full-fledged tablet. And if you go all out with the S Pen, just being able to use it as a remote control for multiple functionalities just seems like a nice feature to have.

Jobs may have hated styluses and convinced everyone else to think that way, too, for the most part, but maybe they should come back.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christine Romero-Chan
Christine Romero-Chan
Staff Writer, Mobile
Christine Romero-Chan has been writing about technology, specifically Apple, for over a decade. She graduated from California…
This is what happens when you compare 4 phones in an 800MP camera test
The Galaxy S23 Ultra, Xiaomi 12T Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro+, and the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra's camera modules.

While it’s still an attention-grabbing camera spec, there are now several smartphones with 200-megapixel cameras available to buy, with the best-known being the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. But just because it’s the best-known, does this also mean it takes the best 200MP photos? To find out, we’ve put it against the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, the Xiaomi 12T Pro, and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ — all of which also have 200MP main cameras.

That's 800MP in total being flexed, and as there are considerable differences between the camera sensors, processors, software, and prices, the winner isn't as clear-cut as some more standard camera comparisons between two competing phones. Let's see how they all perform.
The 200MP cameras

Read more
I’m obsessed with the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s camera — and these photos show why
im obsessed with samsung galaxy s23 ultra camera photos why portrait

Samsung is the global smartphone market leader, but it's also known for its tongue-in-cheek advertisements. The company recently ran an ad campaign where everyone constantly asks the main character to send them photos taken with the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Something similar happened when I attended a close friend's wedding in India last month.

I carried the Galaxy S23 Ultra to the wedding, then on a vacation, leaving every other camera behind. Anyone who saw the images it took immediately inquired what model it was and blurted, "These are as good as a DSLR!" While that may sound exaggerated, I'm confident you will be flooded with similar opinions when you see the pictures below.

Read more
The Galaxy S23 has a big display problem that no one’s talking about
Netflix Community TV show on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Dynamic AMOLED display.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series has the best displays of any Samsung smartphone ever. These advanced displays get a fancy name — Dynamic AMOLED 2X — and a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate along with a super high brightness of 1,200 nits — the brightest on any Android phone. Samsung also promises a peak brightness of 1,750 nits, which comes to use while watching HDR content. Despite its proficiency, the Galaxy S23 series has one major limitation, which prevents it from using the screen hardware to its full potential.

Like many previous generations of Samsung flagships, the Galaxy S23 series lacks support for Dolby Vision, a pinnacle of technology when viewing HDR content. While it does support another HDR format, the lack of Dolby Vision makes it look more feeble than the competition and may discourage anyone who spends a significant time watching video content on their phones. It's a big problem and one that needs to be fixed soon.
What is Dolby Vision, and why does it matter?

Read more