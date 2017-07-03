These are the best 6 Moto Mods for the Moto Z Play, Moto Z2 Play, and the Moto Z Force

Moto Mods — the modular add-ons that slot snugly onto the back of Lenovo’s Moto Z Play, Moto Z2 Play, and Moto Z Force — are some of the most innovative accessories around. The best Moto Mods run the gamut from external cameras and speakers to battery packs and chargers, and new ones come out like clockwork. Just this year alone, Motorola, a subsidiary of Lenovo, debuted a game controller, an illuminated charging case, and a horizontal stand that taps into Amazon’s voice assistant, Alexa. Lenovo even recently challenged developers to create new Moto Mods, resulting in a wave of innovative accessories that have made their way to various crowdfunding platforms.

But the sheer wealth of Moto Mods on the market can make choosing the best ones challenging. To make your purchase a little easier, we’ve whittled down the list to the very best Moto Mods for the Moto Z Play and Moto Z Force. Read on for all the details.

Moto TurboPower Pack ($80) If you need a little extra juice to get you through the day, Motorola’s TurboPower pack is the perfect solution. The slim, external 3,490mAh battery snaps onto the back of a Moto Z Play, Moto Z2 Play, or Moto Z Force and supplies up to a full day of additional battery life. Better yet, it charges quickly — when plugged into a compatible wall adapter, the TurboPower case takes just 20 minutes to reach 50-percent capacity. It’s available at Best Buy starting July 30, and Verizon and other retailers beginning August 10. Buy from: Motorola

Moto Style Shell with Wireless Charging ($40) Envious your friend has a phone with built-in wireless charging? Be envious no more and pick up one of Lenovo’s Moto Style Shells with Wireless Charging, which gives any Moto Z Play or Moto Z Force the ability to charge sans cables. When affixed to your phone’s cover, they enable dual-mode wireless Qi and PMA charging, which is perfect for any aging wireless docks you may have sitting around the house. If you don’t have one, then check out our best wireless chargers roundup. These shells will be available in a variety of styles starting July 30, at Best Buy. Buy now from: Motorola

JBL SoundBoost 2 ($80) The Moto Z Play and Moto Z Force are fantastic phones, but they aren’t exactly known for their sound quality. Thankfully, you don’t have to settle. The JBL SoundBoost 2, the second generation of JBL’s sound-centric accessory, packs two 27-millimeter drivers, which can produce up to 80 decibels. The mod has a 1,000mAh battery that lasts about 10 hours on a single charge, and you don’t have to worry about sticking it next to water given its splash-proof exterior. You can reserve one from Motorola beginning July 10; from Best Buy beginning July 30; and from Verizon and other retailers on August 10. Buy now from: Motorola

Incipio Vehicle Dock ($65) If you’re a car-bound commuter who spends a lot of time on the road, you likely want to ease the pain of gridlock however you can. That’s where Incipio’s Vehicle Mount System, a dashboard mount for the Moto Z Play and Moto Z Force, comes in. The device works by securing to your car’s air vent, pairing to your Bluetooth-enabled sound system (if available), and plugging into any and all available charging ports. The result transforms your phone into a self-contained, rotatable infotainment system that pairs magnetically. It’s truly a wonder to behold. Buy now from: Motorola Verizon Wireless

Moto Insta-Share Projector ($250) We’ve all been there: You’re about to kick off the annual sales meeting in front of a boardroom of higher-ups, when you suddenly realize that you forgot to transfer your presentation to the company’s convoluted computer system. Thankfully, if you have the Moto Insta-Share Projector on hand, you’ll always have a Plan B. Lenovo’s diminutive pico projector snaps onto the back of a Moto Z Play or Moto Z Force, supplying a 70-inch WVGA (854 x 480 pixels) screen onto walls, floors, and ceilings. It packs a 1,100mAh battery that adds up to an hour of extra screen time, too, and has a lamp life of up to 10,000 hours. Other accouterments include a USB-C charger, a carrying pouch, and a tilt adjuster. Buy now from: Amazon Motorola