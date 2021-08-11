  1. Mobile

FEMA Emergency Alert Test will rattle your phone today

By

Wherever you are this afternoon, you’re probably going to hear a familiar high-pitched buzz. Don’t worry, it’s just a test.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is coordinating with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to conduct a test of two emergency alert systems. The test will occur nationwide beginning at 2:20 p.m. ET (11:20 a.m. PT). In the event the test is canceled, it will be rescheduled for August 25.

The emergency alerts played on television and radios will be issued by the Emergency Alert System (EAS). The EAS is tested monthly by states, so you’ll probably recognize the high-pitched buzzing tone. FEMA is required to conduct a nationwide test of the EAS every three years.

The EAS test will briefly interrupt the scheduled programming on television and radios. The alert tone will be followed by the EAS test message. The message will be delivered in English or Spanish depending on device settings.

The second system being tested is Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA). WEA issues four types of alerts: Those issued by the President of the United States, alerts about imminent threats to safety or life, AMBER Alerts involving missing children, and alerts with recommendations for saving lives and property in emergency situations.

WEA will send an alert to phones on which the subscriber has opted to receive test messages. Most devices won’t receive a test message, but there’s no need to worry — compatible devices will receive real emergency alerts. If you don’t want to receive WEA alerts, you can opt out on most devices by following our guide, though that may not be the wisest choice in these troubled times.

Editors' Recommendations

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Z Flip 3 screen being opened up.

Google releases YouTube Music for Wear OS, refreshes apps with Material You design

Open apps menu on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

Best back-to-school tablet deals and sales for 2021

apple wwdc 2021 everything announced ipad files widgets copy

Samsung is now so far ahead in the folding phone game, will anyone else bother?

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The best travel adapters for 2021

best travel adapters

Verizon Back-to-School Sale 2021: iPads, iPhones and more

Verizon

We can’t believe how cheap Bose QuietComfort headphones are right now

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones, in black.

Everything Samsung announced at today’s Galaxy Unpacked event

Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the Galaxy Watch 4, and Watch 4 Classic.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 Hands-on review: Foldables whose time has come

Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 side by side.

How Samsung has given the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 mass market appeal

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 seen from the front with open screens.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Classic hands-on review: Your choice of sporty or stylish

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Watch 4 side-by-side.

Watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked right here

Samsung Galaxy Fold Announcement | Samsung Unpacked

Best cheap tablet deals for August 2021

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768