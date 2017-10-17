Fossil has two new hybrid smartwatches for women, a redesigned Fossil Q app

Why it matters to you Fossil debuted its smallest hybrid smartwatches for women -- the Fossil Q Neely and Fossil Q Jacqueline. Along with the unveiling, the company launched its newly redesigned Fossil Q app.

Fossil on Tuesday unveiled two of its latest hybrid smartwatches — the Fossil Q Neely and Fossil Q Jacqueline. The new additions have been tailored specifically for women, and feature smartwatch functionalities packed into a classic analog design.

Both the Q Neely and Q Jacqueline have a 36mm case size, interchangeable watch strap options, and battery life for up to six months depending on usage. The one difference between the two is the Jacqueline features a Roman numeral design while the Neely has tick marks.

By connecting either smartwatch via Bluetooth to the Fossil Q app, you can track your activity, sleep, and goals. The smartwatches work with Android OS 5.0 and up, along with devices running iOS 9.0 or later.

You also have the option to receive a variety of notifications, whether it’s text messages, phone calls, or apps. Whenever there’s an incoming notification, your watch will vibrate and the watch hands will point to the number you assigned.

Other features include comparing time in multiple time zones, and assigning shortcuts to the three buttons — known as pushers — on the side of the watch. By pressing one of the buttons, you can operate your smartphone camera, call your phone, control music, and more.

The unveiling of the latest devices coincides with a redesigned Fossil Q app experience. Instead of having to switch between tabs, the app includes glanceable data, with your most used features available on its home screen.

There’s also a new customized pusher that allows you to check your commute time or estimated arrival at a predetermined location. Another new pusher option gives you the ability to activate a stopwatch.

We got to spend some time with both of the Fossil devices and interacted with the app. As the smallest hybrid smartwatch Fossil has to offer, it rests comfortably on the wrist and has a sleek look. The app also looks much more modernized than others we’re used to, with a brighter design and an interface that provides you with a lot of information when first opening it.

Both the Fossil Q Neely and Fossil Q Jacquline go on sale starting October 22 for $155 to $175. You can purchase the devices at Fossil retail locations or on Fossil’s website. The redesigned Fossil Q app can be downloaded now in the App Store and Google Play Store.