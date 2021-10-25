A new Motorola-branded smartwatch is on its way for a launch by the end of the year, according to a press release shared by CE Brands, the current owners of the Motorola brand for smartwatches. The company has claimed to have already completed work on a Moto Watch 100, branding it an affordable premium smartwatch that will be going into mass production over the next month.

“Our newest smartwatch, the Moto Watch 100, which is designed for an entry-level price point, is scheduled to begin mass production in November 2021. With several major retailers in line for initial orders to test the product, we believe the Motorola brand coupled with an affordable premium-feeling smartwatch has the potential to be a truly disruptive product,” the release reads.

This would not be the first time CE Brands has shared reports of an upcoming smartwatch in investor documents. The company earlier this year shared news of a Moto G Smartwatch, a Moto One, and a Moto Watch. One of these is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100. However, with the Moto Watch 100 having already gone into mass production, it’s likely not going to have the chipset ready for a holiday season launch.

There is speculation from 9to5Google that the Moto Watch 100 is a pre-launch rebrand of the unreleased Moto G Smartwatch, a designation that would suit its nature as an entry-level watch. It is likely the chip shortage was a factor that left the device unreleased for the bulk of the year, especially when even Samsung’s plans suffered as a result.

This is also not the end of Motorola smartwatch releases. Two more Motorola-branded smartwatches are coming by the end of March 2022 and they’re expected to be more powerful mid-level watches as opposed to the entry-level Watch 100. These could be the Moto One and Moto Watch (albeit rebranded as Moto Watch 100S and 200 respectively) that were spotted earlier in the year.

